Bob Saget's daughter honors him on Father's Day: 'I love you infinitely'

By Karen Butler
 3 days ago
June 19 (UPI) -- Bob Saget's daughter, Lara, paid tribute to the late comedian with a touching Instagram post on Father's Day.

The elder Saget died Jan. 9 at the age of 65. His cause of death was determined to be head trauma due to a presumed accidental fall.

"My dad wasn't just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love," Lara Saget, 32, wrote Sunday.

"My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully.It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative," she added.

"Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn't matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible.It doesn't stop that love.He chose love, always. I commit to doing the same.The love is right here.And it's my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love.I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father's Day."

The posted featured a throwback photo of Saget with Lara when she was a little girl.

