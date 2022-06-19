ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Accident temporarily closes expressway

By Samantha Bender
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-car crash temporarily closed the Madison Avenue Expressway near Crescent Street on Sunday afternoon.

Youngstown police said one car failed to merge and hit the car that had the right-of-way.

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries to get checked out. A van was totaled in the incident.

Youngstown police said construction was a factor in the crash.

