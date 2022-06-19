ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel's Garwey Dual was one of the spring's breakout recruits. Now, he's made his choice.

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPlXW_0gFitFqO00

One of the state’s — and the country’s — breakout basketball players of the spring announced his commitment Sunday to Providence.

Garwey Dual, a 6-5 senior-to-be at Carmel, committed to the Friars after taking an official visit to the Big East Conference program last week. Providence was 27-6 last season under coach Ed Cooley and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual national champion Kansas.

Dual is currently competing at the 17U Team USA minicamp in Colorado Springs, where 35 invitees are vying to make the 12-player roster, another high honor in a spring full of them. Dual vaulted into the top-100 national rankings from 247Sports (No. 71) and Rivals (No. 82) recently.

Doyel:Purdue commit Myles Colvin is the best-kept secret in basketball

Insider:Is Indiana All-Stars vs. Kentucky series worth keeping? Ask players, it still means a lot.

He averaged 6.4 points on 57% shooting and 1.7 steals per game as a junior at Carmel after transferring from Houston. After a few weekends playing with George Hill-All-Indy in the spring, Dual had offers from handful of mid-major programs like IUPUI, Purdue Fort Wayne and UAB.

But that was just the beginning for Dual, who enticed high-major coaches with his ability as an offensive creator and his combination of quickness and athleticism on defense. He was offered by TCU in May, followed by Arizona State, Fresno State, Providence, VCU, North Carolina State, DePaul, Dayton and Butler.

“Coaches say they like how I play on both sides of the ball,” Dual said earlier this spring. “I can facilitate and score the ball. I see myself as a point guard. I like to pass more than score.”

Dual plays on the same George Hill team with Cathedral’s Xavier Booker, who has also seen a meteoric rise in the national rankings (Booker is ranked No. 2 nationally in the 2023 class by Rivals and No. 4 by 247Sports).

Scouting report on Garwey Dual

Providence is getting the type of player in Dual that the Friars have performed well with under Cooley. He is quick and long and a problem for guards defensively. The area of his game that has really impressed — and perhaps, surprised — college coaches this spring is his ability to create on offense. Dual is lightning-quick with the ball in his hands as a playmaker and is a willing passer who can also create space for himself to score. He did not shoot a lot of 3-pointers for Carmel (11-for-28) but showed that he can knock down the outside shot, too. The best is probably ahead for Dual.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at 317-444-6649.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Former Purdue player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

Former Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan has reportedly died at age 25, according to a Fort Wayne TV station. The Allen County coroner’s office reportedly confirmed that Swanigan died of natural causes. During his two years at Purdue, Swanigan studied general education and educational studies. He graduated in 2019. "The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Caleb Swanigan dead at 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Homestead and Purdue basketball standout Caleb Swanigan, who would later play in the NBA, has died. He was 25. The Allen County Coroner's Office confirmed the news to FOX 55 Tuesday morning that Swanigan died of natural causes. Swanigan led Homestead to the Class...
WTHR

Butler names new head baseball coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University has found its new head coach of its baseball team. Blake Beemer will replace Dave Schrage, who announced his retirement in May 2022. Beemer was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Ball State University for four seasons, helping the Cardinals to a 123-65 record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Kansas State
Providence, RI
College Basketball
City
Providence, RI
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Providence, RI
Sports
Providence, RI
Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Butler, IN
State
Kentucky State
Carmel, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Carmel, IN
Sports
Providence, RI
College Sports
WTHR

Ball State student crowned Miss Indiana 2022

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Ball State student and southern Indiana native will represent the Hoosier state at this year's Miss America pageant. Miss Southern Heartland Elizabeth Hallal was crowned Miss Indiana in Zionsville on Saturday, earning her $11,000 in scholarships and the chance to compete for the title of Miss America on Dec. 17.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

AC Golf Classic raises record $450,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday was another record-setting day at the AC Golf Classic. The annual AC Golf Classic, put on by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, raised $450,000 for Teachers’ Treasures, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit store where teachers can obtain school supplies for students in need. “AC is an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

"Hoosier common sense," Indiana's AG defends transgender sports decision

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's attorney general is defending a new state law regarding transgender girls and sports. It prevents transgender girls from playing girls' sports. How do you feel schools or states should handle transgender athletes and the teams they play on?. AG Todd Rokita filed a brief opposing...
INDIANA STATE
tag24.com

The Chicks announce postponements after show-stopping move

After The Chicks called off their show roughly 30 minutes into playing, the band posted an update on Instagram: "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you," they wrote. "Hold on to your tickets." Though the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Cooley
Journal Review

Indiana’s Mitch envy

INDIANAPOLIS – Call it Mitch envy. Shortly after the university announced last Friday he was stepping away from the job he truly loved for the past decade, Purdue President Mitch Daniels’s various text, email and phone inboxes began filling up. Hoosiers were urging Daniels to run for governor, for president, for mayor of Carmel or Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

A New Chapter: What's next for the Anthrop family

For years, the Anthrop family has been a staple on football fields, baseball diamonds and basketball gyms in Greater Lafayette. Now, with the youngest of four brothers graduating from Purdue, it's time for a new chapter in the family's story.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

19-year-old killed in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old was shot and killed Monday night on the west side of Indianapolis. It happened in the 8000 block of Sunfield Ct. just before midnight. Officers arrived on scene and located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified him at 19-year-old […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Friars#The Big East Conference#Team Usa#Iupui#Tcu#Arizona State#Vcu#De
WANE-TV

Indiana’s gas tax to climb in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — As if the pain at the pump wasn’t enough, Indiana’s gas tax is going up. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the gasoline use tax calculation for July comes out to 29.1 cents a gallon. That’s up from June’s rate, which was 24 cents.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Indiana

If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these nine highly-rated buffets in Indiana. Whether you like classic Amish comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBC News

A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 2)

As Wall Street-backed companies buy up homes in Fishers, Indiana, pressure is mounting on the mayor to act. He tells NBC News’ Antonia Hylton that it’s “very, very difficult” to communicate with these companies that are buying up hundreds of houses in his community. In a statement, the National Rental Home Council says that its "member companies own just a fraction of the homes throughout the state of Indiana.” Proponents say these rental companies are creating opportunities for families to live in homes they might not otherwise be able to afford to buy, including traditional houses with yards.June 20, 2022.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
Current Publishing

All aboard: Nickel Plate Express opens Hobbs Station

Nickel Plate Express passengers will now enjoy a true boarding station experience when riding the train north through Hamilton County. Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad, a nonprofit that operates the train, opened the renovated Hobbs Station June 11. A $1.6 million renovation of historic Hobbs Station included new boarding platforms, landscaping,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Burger Week in Indy, plus restaurant openings and closings

INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the start of Indianapolis Burger Week, when you can score a $7 burger at participating restaurants throughout the city. Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, reminded us that we have seven days to check out each chef’s creative take on the classic burger. The last day is Sunday, June 26.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy