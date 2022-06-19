City of Oxford, DOEDC recognized

A shot from the Hot Sauce Festival in September 2021.

OXFORD — The city of Oxford and the Downtown Oxford Economic Development Corporation have been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of affiliate programs to recognize their commitment to creating meaningful improvements to their downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 383 Affiliate Main Street America programs and their commitment to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America.

“During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities, driving essential local recovery efforts, supporting small businesses and nurturing vibrant neighborhoods.”

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

The city of Oxford and DOEDC’s performance is annually evaluated by North Carolina Main Street which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive, place-based revitalization efforts and achieving meaningful community outcomes.