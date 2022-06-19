ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Hits Injured List with Rib Injury

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Mookie Betts is heading to the injured list.

After missing back-to-back games with a rib injury, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is officially headed to the injured list with a cracked rib. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts previously confirmed that Betts suffered the injury after he and Cody Bellinger ran into each other on a fly ball on Wednesday against the Angels.

News of Betts officially hitting the injured list came down after the Dodgers 7-1 victory over Cleveland at Dodger Stadium. Roberts admitted that losing a superstar is never easy, but he's hoping to see Betts back in the lineup "sooner than later".

“It’s certainly a big blow for all of us. But having the information and knowing what it is, at least there’s solace in that and hopefully we’ll get him back sooner than later.”

At the moment, there's no timetable for Betts' return to the lineup. In his absence, LA will have to rely on Zach McKinstry, who was promoted on Sunday to fill Betts' roster spot, Eddy Alvarez, Gavin Lux, and Chris Taylor to keep the outfield whole.

