ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fans Choose Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Drake ‘s surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind , has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 17) on Billboard , choosing the Toronto rapper’s seventh studio album as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Honestly, Nevermind brought in 43% of the vote, beating out new music by Chlöe Bailey (“Surprise”), John Legend featuring Muni Long (“Honey”), FKA Twigs (“Killer”), and Lil Baby featuring 42 Dugg and Veeze (“U-Digg”).

For his latest full-length project, Drake went against his usually well-calculated ways to announced Honestly, Nevermind just mere hours before it landed on streaming services Friday. The set arrives nine months after Certified Lover Boy , which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in September 2021.

Drizzy elected to keep Honestly, Nevermind shorter than his typically overstuffed albums with a modest 14 songs. Those expecting a rap album were sadly mistaken, as the superstar rapper leans on the house music scene and bars are a rarity outside of a few tracks.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with nearly 19% of the vote was the “other” category, followed by Chlöe’s steamy new single “Surprise” with 16%. The R&B starlet has been working toward the release of her highly-anticipated debut solo album since last summer.

Finishing third with 10% of the vote was Legend’s sultry duet “Honey” with Long. Produced by Ryan Tedder, Steven Franks, Lindgren and Tommy Brown, the jazz-infused track finds the “All of Me” singer and Long taking one verse apiece to riff about how addictively sweet their respective lovers are over groovy, slow jam guitar strums. “Honey” will be featured on Legend’s forthcoming album of the same title.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Irv Gotti Speaks on What Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Means for Hip-Hop, Needing a ‘Raw New DMX, New Ja, New Jay’

Irv Gotti is worried about the state of hip-hop after Drake’s new dance album Honestly, Nevermind. The Murder Inc. co-founder caught up with TMZ while hailing a cab from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. While he emphasized his love for Drake and the fact that the 6 God can do as he pleases, he expressed concern about what Drizzy’s musical pivot means for rap.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Irv Gotti Determined To Discover New DMX, Ja Rule, And Jay-Z After Hearing Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Click here to read the full article. Drake’s new album, Honestly, Nevermind, arrived worldwide on June 17 and, much like his previous effort, Certified Lover Boy, the Toronto native met with mixed reviews. However, this time, criticism has rested on the fact that the newly dropped project is a dance album, from top to bottom. The LP polarized the Hip-Hop world as key figures of the genre, like Irv Gotti, were alarmed at the finished product’s sound. Speaking with TMZ, the CEO and co-founder of Murder, Inc. expressed his love for the Drake but stated that he wasn’t feeling Honestly, Nevermind....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Which Beyoncé Lead Single Is Your All-Time Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé is coming. On Thursday (June 16), the living legend heralded her forthcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance, after a week of hints and rumors. Just days later, she subtly revealed via social media that the album’s first single, titled “Break My Soul,” would drop at midnight. While the Beyhive is preparing for their queen’s return in a matter of hours, here at Billboard, we’re looking back at the songs that kicked off each and every era of Beyoncé’s nearly 20-year solo career. And we want to know: Which smash hit of the bunch is...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Beyonce Drops ‘Break My Soul’ Early, Fans Are Buzzing

Click here to read the full article. Queen Bey is back, and the BeyHive is buzzing! Beyonce’s forthcoming album Renaissance is expected to drop July 29, that much we know, thanks to cryptic messages posted to the superstar singer’s website and socials. The first single lifted from it is “Break My Soul,” which fans were expecting to drop at midnight. Beyonce is one for surprises and “Break My Soul” dropped early, at about 10pm ET Monday.  On it, Big Freedia can be heard chanting, “Release your anger, release your mind.” Renaissance is the followup to 2016’s LP Lemonade, Beyonce’s sixth straight leader on the Billboard...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Drizzy
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Lil Baby
Person
John Legend
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ryan Tedder
Person
Drake
Billboard

Chart Rewind: In 1992, Mariah Carey’s ‘I’ll Be There’ Hit No. 1 on the Hot 100

Click here to read the full article. “Happy anniversary to that girl on stage who was so nervous and scared to even sing in front of a crowd. Also, she had no idea this last-minute ‘unplugged’ show would become a ‘thing’!” Mariah Carey marveled in a June 2 Instagram post celebrating 30 years to the day that she released her MTV Unplugged EP. The special was taped March 16, 1992, at the Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York and aired on MTV repeatedly ahead of the EP’s commercial arrival. June 20 marks another anniversary for MTV Unplugged, as Carey’s performance of the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BTS Lands Sixth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘Proof’

Click here to read the full article. BTS’ new compilation album Proof debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated June 25), garnering the pop group its sixth chart-topper. The retrospective – consisting mostly of previously released material – bows with 314,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 16, according to Luminate. The overwhelmingly majority of that unit figure was driven by CD album sales. The anthology was released on June 10, four days before the group announced an indefinite “hiatus” to focus on solo ventures. The seven-member South Korean act was formed...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Beyoncé Releases ‘Break My Soul’ Single Early: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has blessed our ears once more by giving the BeyHive a first taste of her upcoming album Renaissance with her new single “Break My Soul,” which dropped Monday night via Tidal and a lyric video on YouTube. It’s the first single from Bey’s upcoming seventh project Renaissance, which she announced would be released July 29 and cryptically added that it would only be “act i.” She subtly announced it by changing the bios on her socials to “6.  BREAK MY SOUL  midnight ET,” meaning “Break My Soul” is also the sixth track on the album....
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Beyoncé & Drake Collide on the Dance Floor: Breaking Down the Surprise A-List Releases

Click here to read the full article. Just one week ago, fans had no clue about Beyoncé‘s Renaissance or Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind, beyond some subtle social media hints from Queen B. Now, we have a full new album from Drake and a release date (July 29) for Beyoncé, as well as the first taste of her project in lead single “Break My Soul.” And in a further coincidence, both Drizzy and Bey have taken their sounds in a decidedly dancey direction, with Drake teaming up with some unexpected electronic artists for the project and Beyoncé reuniting with queen of bounce Big...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Music#Jazz#Dugg#R B#Legen
Billboard

Billie Eilish Reveals She Used a Decoy at Coachella: ‘Nobody Ever Knew It Wasn’t Me’

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish is willing to do whatever it takes to have some privacy, if only for a day. The “Happier Than Ever” singer revealed during her Tuesday (June 21) appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Matt Wilkinson Show that she used one of her backup dancers as a decoy while attending Coachella this year. Speaking about her body double, Eilish told Wilkinson, “At Coachella, I actually did it because the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers that was one of my dancers for the show. I dressed her...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Flo Milli, Westside Boogie, SleazyWorld Go & More

Click here to read the full article. Another week, another set of fresh picks to get you through. For the final weeks of June, we’re bringing you a rap-centered set, featuring familiar names like Flo Milli and Westside Boogie, alongside emerging acts you should know, including Toronto producer Eva Shaw and Mexican singer-songwriter Kevin Kaarl. Don’t forget to share the wealth, by sharing our Spotify playlist linked below. Flo Milli, “Conceited” Flo Milli is back with the latest anthem for the girls. On “Conceited,” the rapper drips with charisma, serving looks and quotable bars (“I want a pitcher wit’ a baseball bat/ Hoes...
MUSIC
Billboard

Five Reasons Why Beyonce’s Return to a Traditional Rollout Makes Sense For ‘Renaissance’

Click here to read the full article. Since the beginning of June, the BeyHive has been buzzing. Recently, diehard Beyoncé fans have noticed mysterious updates from her official website, including the cryptic question “What is a B7?” The unrivaled singer-songwriter even removed her profile picture on social media accounts, sending fans into a frenzy and guessing that her next album was soon to come.  Now, the wait is over. Last Thursday (June 16), Beyoncé’s seventh album Renaissance was announced, along with mystery box sets on her website with their own respective ‘Pose’ and a surprise British Vogue cover story written by...
MUSIC
Billboard

Big Freedia Talks ‘Surreal’ Collaboration With Beyonce on ‘Break My Soul’

Click here to read the full article. No one is more excited about Beyonce’s new single than Big Freedia. As the guest vocalist on “Break My Soul,” the New Orleans bounce artist has good reason. Queen Bey’s Renaissance era begins with “Break My Soul,” which dropped late Monday night (June 20), and, in true Beyonce fashion, came as a big, early surprise. At the moment of release, Big Freedia was feeling the love, and tripping out a touch. Soon after, she turned to social media to give a shout out to her collaborator. “It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Billboard

BTS Holds Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘Yet to Come,’ Bounds to Top 5 With ‘For Youth’

Click here to read the full article. BTS‘ “Yet to Come” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated June 25), powered by Twitter, becoming the group’s second multi-week leader. The track leads with 8.1 million Twitter mentions in the June 10-16 tracking week (up 4%), according to Twitter. As previously reported, parent album Proof launches at No. 1 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for an album by a group in 2022. The song is BTS’ record-extending third No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs, which began last October, after “Butter”...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Why a Lot of Your Favorite Songwriters May Not Be Eligible for the Songwriter of the Year Grammy

Click here to read the full article. Of the five new categories recently announced to be coming to the Grammys starting in 2003, perhaps none was as warmly received as the introduction of the songwriter of the year, non-classical award — a mere 48 years after the Grammys added a producer of the year, non-classical category. With songwriters a crucial part of the industry’s lifeblood, it’s long past time that they get their very own category on Music’s Biggest Night, even beyond songwriter-awarding categories like song of the year. But which songwriters will actually end up being recognized in the new...
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake Challenges Foals For U.K. No. 1 Album

Click here to read the full article. Drake sprung a surprise last Friday (June 17) with the release of Honestly, Nevermind (OVO/Republic Records). Now, Foals can spring a surprise of their own by beating Drake to the U.K. chart title. Foals’ seventh studio album Life is Yours (Warner Records) reigns over the midweek chart, leading Drake’s latest by 6,000 chart units, the OCC reports. If Foals keeps its momentum when the weekly chart is published this Friday (June 24), it’ll mark the Oxford-originated guitar band’s second leader, following 2019’s Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2. Should Drizzy turn on the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Drops ‘Change’ Single, Preps Second Solo Album as DJO

Click here to read the full article. While Kate Bush is burning up the charts thanks to her gold-medal Stranger Things sync, one of the Netflix drama’s stars is gearing up to release new music under his Djo stage name. Joe Keery, better known as shaggy-haired monster hunter Steve Harrington, will drop his second solo album, DECIDE, on Sept. 16. He gave a sneak peek at the follow-up to his 2019 solo debut, TWENTY TWENTY, this week with the release of the hazy, Tame Impala-like pop funk jam “Change.” Keery — one of several Stranger cast members who also dabbles in...
MUSIC
Billboard

Quavo Gifts Takeoff a $350,000 Migos Chain

Click here to read the full article. Quavo is seemingly softening Migos breakup rumors with his new, luxurious gift to bandmate Takeoff. Takeoff turned 28 on Saturday (June 18), and to celebrate the occasion, Quavo bought him a $350,000 blinged-out chain from celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte, as reported by TMZ. According to the publication, each Migos musician has a matching version of the ice, which features all three members of the group with their own face in the middle of each respective chain. Eliantte shared a video of the high-end piece to Instagram, with Takeoff himself commenting, “Don’t play ya self [laughing emoji] [‘rock...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

CDs Are Back! Listen to New Music From Beyoncé, BTS & More With These Portable CD Players

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. CDs are back in rotation! If you grew up in the ’80s or ’90s, digital discs were pretty common, but younger millennials and most Gen Zers may not be as familiar with CDs and especially CD players. Although streaming reigns as the most popular way that consumers listen to music, vinyl has enjoyed a major comeback and CDs saw a jump in...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Turns Down the Lights For Smoldering Kellyoke Cover of Maren Morris’ ‘RSVP’

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson got in a reflective, sensual mood for Tuesday’s (June 21) Kellyoke segment on her daily talk show with a smoldering take on Maren Morris‘ 2019 ballad “RSVP.” Wearing a bold floral print dress, Clarkson flawlessly captured the track’s come hither arrangement and Morris’ ready-for-amour vibe. “Don’t tell me that you got better plans/ For those velvet hands, they’re in demand/ Don’t tell me that you’re not a little curious/ Don’t be so serious, it can be only us,” Kelly sang before dipping into the straight-talking chorus. “If you want more than your eyes...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Drake Releases New Album Honestly, Nevermind: Listen

Drake has released his follow-up to last year’s Certified Lover Boy. It’s called Honestly, Nevermind. The new LP includes 14 songs, and was executive produced by Drake, longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s manager Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and 2022 Grammy winner Black Coffee. 21 Savage is the album’s sole credited featured artist, appearing on the closing “Jimmy Cooks.” The album is dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh, and, on Apple Music, it is categorized under the dance genre. Listen to Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy