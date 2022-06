MIAMI COUNTY, IN- For the past 65 years, the United Way has created a lasting legacy in Miami County. In 2021, we assisted 33,831 members of our community with critical services and initiatives focused on food insecurity, mental health, education, homelessness, domestic abuse, addiction, and community safety. We expect the number of people in need to be even greater this year given inflation and the lingering impact of the pandemic.

MIAMI COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO