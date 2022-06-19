ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

New US Lego factory raises concerns about North American HQ

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. — (AP) — Lego Group's recent announcement that it will build a new factory in Virginia has focused attention on the company's North American headquarters in Connecticut, with some industry watchers saying it may not be a good sign for the company's future in the state.

The Denmark-based global toymaker announced last week it plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a factory in suburban Richmond, to open in 2025. The facility will be the company's seventh globally and its first in the U.S.

A company spokesperson said the decision would have no impact on the size and scope of the Enfield headquarters, and a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont told Hearst Connecticut Media that Lego's senior leadership had affirmed its commitment to keep the office in the state.

“It is commonplace for corporations to invest and expand in multiple states — and they do so for a wide variety of strategic reasons,” Max Reiss told the news outlet. "Lego has been and continues to be a fantastic partner with our state and we look forward to strengthening this relationship now and into the future.”

Still, the development raises the question of whether the headquarters might eventually move to Virginia, Fred Carstensen, a professor of finance and economics at the University of Connecticut, told Hearst.

“They better be worried,” Carstensen said of state officials. “Physical proximity of a headquarters to manufacturing facilities is definitely a factor companies consider.”

A number of factors could have persuaded the company to locate the factory elsewhere, said Donald Klepper-Smith, an economist with DataCore Partners.

“Economic development these days speaks to cost structures,” Klepper-Smith told Hearst. “Forty percent of your long term job growth is a function of the cost of doing business. And when it comes to Connecticut, businesses are being incentivized to look elsewhere.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Report: Connecticut is one of the least patriotic states

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of the Fourth of July, a new study published by WalletHub finds Connecticut as one of the least patriotic states in the U.S. WalletHub, a popular personal finance social network, compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism to crown this year’s biggest flag-waving state ahead of the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
State
Virginia State
Enfield, CT
Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
thecentersquare.com

Tong: Connecticut homeowners should be aware of solar power contracts

(The Center Square) – Residents are being advised to research solar companies before entering into contracts, Attorney General William Tong said. The state’s top law enforcement official and Michelle Seagull, commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection, are warning Connecticut homeowners who are interested in installing solar panels on their property to perform research and be cognizant of misleading marketing and high-pressure sales tactics.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Us Lego#North American#Lego Group#Democratic#Hearst Connecticut Media
Boston 25 News WFXT

See the view of Cape Cod from the International Space Station

CAPE COD, Mass. — Ever wonder what the Cape looks like from space? Ride – or rather, float– along with the International Space Station for a front-row seat. The Twitter page @ISSAboveYou shares videos of the ISS passing over various parts of Earth. Tuesday morning, it posted a video of the Space Station as it went over Philadelphia, New York City and finally, Cape Cod.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Boston 25 News WFXT

SC Dem seeks age limit for 'geriatric' politicians

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham is proposing an age limit for South Carolina politicians — a cap that would cut off the 75-year-old incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster — and making a veiled argument that even fellow Democrats like President Joe Biden are staying "in office way past their prime."
POLITICS
WDVM 25

What we learned from Virginia and DC’s primary results

(DC News Now) — The 2022 primary election kicked off Tuesday for Virginia and Washington, DC. Here is what happened. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Ben Cline highlighted a night where all 11 incumbent members of Congress in Virginia advanced to the November general election. But the main attraction was the Republican primary in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy