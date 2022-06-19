Look: Sleeveless Fan At Chicago Cubs Game Is Going Viral

Mike Trout accomplished something over the weekend that has never been done before in MLB history. Trout had a huge series against the Seattle Mariners, which saw the Angels take four of five. Trout was integral to every win by hitting what was technically the game-winning home run. His third inning homer gave the Angels the lead for good Thursday, then he hit a tenth inning tiebreaking shot in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He homered again to give the Angels all they needed in the third inning of the nightcap, which turned out to be a shutout win.

