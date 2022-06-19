ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Is Aaron Rodgers Turning Into Brett Favre In Green Bay?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen fans think about talented quarterbacks over the last 30 years, two Green Bay Packers QBs make the list. They are Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. However, both quarterbacks have a deep past with fans in Green Bay. With Favre, he was the first quarterback to get the team...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Wyatt Teller gets straight to the point when asked about Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is in the middle of a controversy, but that did not stop Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller from heaping praises on the dual-threat quarterback, whose abilities on the football field should make a tremendous positive impact on the team’s offense the moment he starts taking snaps under center in the regular season. Via […] The post Browns’ Wyatt Teller gets straight to the point when asked about Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach. “There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”
NFL
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Jets#American Football#The New York Giants#Mvp#The Green Bay Packers#Espn
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Announces Decision On His NFL Future

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remains a free agent as we get closer and closer to training camp. So what are his plans since he has no NFL team heading into 2022?. According to ProFootballTalk, Suh has acknowledged that he probably won't be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season. He told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this month when the team re-signed Akiem Hicks that the Bucs were "out of the picture."
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Packers, Vikings

Bears second-round S Jaquan Brisker is preparing to make turnovers a big part of his game in Chicago this season. “That’s the standard around here, so creating turnovers is what we do,” Brisker said, via BearsWire.com. “And that was also in my DNA. I feel like I attack the ball. I attack the ball whether that’s forcing a fumble or whether that’s going for an interception. So I love being around the football and obviously getting it back for the offense.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Offseason Ezekiel Elliott Photo

It's that time of year again. The Ezekiel Elliott hype train is off and running. The Dallas Cowboys running back is looking pretty thin in a new photoshoot. Some are wondering if he dropped a few pounds to get some of his burst back for the 2022 season. "Is it...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy