Man shot by Portsmouth police Sunday afternoon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a police officer shot a man on Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon.

Portsmouth police say they responded to an incident on Sunday around 11:25 a.m. near the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they say a man was brandishing a sharp object at one of them.

During the encounter, an officer shot the man. He was taken to a local hospital with a “serious” gunshot wound.

Virginia State Police have opened an investigation into the shooting.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

