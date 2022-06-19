Body recovered near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old man and his wife were boating when he fell in. His wife tried to throw him a life jacket, but he was unable to grab it. Emergency personnel used drones, boats, divers and sonar devices to search for the man.

“Firefighters and the dive team had two different hits with the sonar and a dive team was sent in to check it out,” Sgt. Nick Coble said. “The dive teams recovered the body.”

The man’s body was found in about 25 feet of water and his identity has not been released as authorities are working to notify family members.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Nashville Dive Team, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency all responded to the scene.

Smyrna water rescue (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

News 2 arrived on scene and authorities told our crew the rescue has since turned into a recovery effort.

This is the 14th deadly boating accident in Tennessee this year, according to the TWRA.

