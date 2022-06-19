ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Body recovered near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp in Smyrna

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pldA_0gFiqqAY00

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old man and his wife were boating when he fell in. His wife tried to throw him a life jacket, but he was unable to grab it. Emergency personnel used drones, boats, divers and sonar devices to search for the man.

Sumner County sheriffs searching for attempted murder suspect

“Firefighters and the dive team had two different hits with the sonar and a dive team was sent in to check it out,” Sgt. Nick Coble said. “The dive teams recovered the body.”

The man’s body was found in about 25 feet of water and his identity has not been released as authorities are working to notify family members.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Nashville Dive Team, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency all responded to the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSHae_0gFiqqAY00
    Smyrna water rescue (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Smyrna water rescue (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

News 2 arrived on scene and authorities told our crew the rescue has since turned into a recovery effort.

This is the 14th deadly boating accident in Tennessee this year, according to the TWRA.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Report: Body recovered near edge of Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, a body was found floating in the Cumberland River. Nashville Fire officials told us that dispatch received a call regarding a body found floating in the water near the edge of the Cumberland River. Crews then arrived at the Rock Harbor Marina located at...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Rockvale, TN
Smyrna, TN
Accidents
Rutherford County, TN
Accidents
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Man reported missing in the Murfreesboro area has been LOCATED

UPDATE: A man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County was later found in Sumner County. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS NEWS, "Juan Kapamas was located by Gallatin Police. He is safe." Previous to being located, police reported the 86-year-old had last been seen at 11:30 Wednesday morning at Kroger on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro (June 22, 2022).
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nationwide Report

Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)

Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Paula M Rush, from Hendersonville, as the victim who died after a multi-vehicle wreck that injured two others in Wilson County on Wednesday. As per the initial information, the fatal 4-vehicle pile-up took place just before 10 a.m. on Highway 70 and Mattehorn Drive [...]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Middle Tennessee#Accident#Twra
WSMV

Head-on crash leaves one woman dead in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman has died and two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 70 near Matterhorn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. THP’s preliminary report says Paula M....
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Joe D Long as the man who lost his life after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at 12:15 p.m. on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy