Former Sen. Thelma Harper honored by St. Jude

Two decades ago, painter Lisa Fox took a leap of faith and opened Leiper’s Creek Gallery in a vacated gas station in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Roughly 30 miles south of Nashville, Leiper’s Fork is a tiny thoroughfare that boasts an impressive array of art galleries, retail shops, The Spa at Leiper’s Fork, and a historic grocery and live music venue, Fox & Locke (formerly Puckett’s of Leiper’s Fork). You won’t find major hotels or big box stores here — Leiper’s Fork is an enclave for arts and outdoor adventure, with a culture and history beloved by locals. Lisa Fox’s vision for Leiper’s Creek Gallery has played a key role in the development of this small but mighty community.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO