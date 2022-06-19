ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Former Sen. Thelma Harper honored by St. Jude

By Chuck Morris
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Sen. Thelma Harper was honored on Saturday night at the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented the Legacy Award to Linda Harper, daughter of the late...

williamsonhomepage.com

Mayor pitches TPAC move to East Bank

Mayor John Cooper has a new idea for the “eyesore” scrapyard on the East Bank. Speaking to the Economic Club of Nashville on Tuesday, Cooper suggested that the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and a new high school for the arts could move to the site owned by investor Carl Icahn.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville movers upset over no holiday pay

Another heat wave is hitting the region this week, and your car’s air conditioner is being pushed to the limit to keep you cool. Friends are trying to help a Dickson woman after a tree fell and nearly took her life. Monday evening news update from News4. Updated: 5...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

From life in a cave to owning multiple restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The story behind a South Nashville restaurant is nothing less than extraordinary. The woman behind the popular StrikeOut Wingz in Plaza Mariachi beat all odds to become a successful small business owner. Chinar Tucker works 12 hours a day. When she tells you it's no...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mid-South lawmaker looking to ban slavery in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many observe Juneteenth as the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, it is not recognized as a state holiday in Tennessee though it is a federal holiday. Some lawmakers are working to change the language in the state constitution to fully celebrate being free. Amendment Three...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Home is where his God is

When Travis Cottrell relocated from Jackson, Tennessee in mid-2020 to become worship pastor at the main campus of the multi-site, 13,000-member Brentwood Baptist Church, he said “it felt like home immediately.”. COVID restrictions and social distancing were still in place, and he was temporarily leaving his family behind so...
BRENTWOOD, TN
rewind943.com

Clarksville is not the best kept secret anymore!

Clarksville is no secret anymore! Everybody is coming here!. New data reveals the Top 20 Hottest Zip Codes for homebuyers in the U.S. is Clarksville, Tennessee! Our town topped the list for the second time this year!. The real estate platform, Opendoor, lists 37042 as the country’s most popular zip...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt Juliet. Click here for locations.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Free lunches offered at schools to expire this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Free school lunches for all students could be a thing of the past. A federal waiver issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture made breakfasts and lunches free to all students regardless of their family’s income. The free school meals program is set to expire on June 30.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

47th fish fry scheduled at Bethlehem United Methodist Church

The annual Bethlehem United Methodist Church Fish Fry, one of Williamson County’s longest-running events, will return July 15 for its 47th year on the grounds of the Grassland church. The old-fashioned social will include delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, live music and a free children’s area — all helping support church...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

1 dead, multiple injured in wreck in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was confirmed dead following a fatal accident Wednesday in West Nashville. Metro Nashville Police said the accident occurred around 12:18 p.m. at Briley Pkwy and Centennial Blvd. Multiple people were also transported from the scene; however, only one person has been confirmed dead at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Lisa Fox of Leiper’s Creek Gallery: A Community 20 Years in the Making

Two decades ago, painter Lisa Fox took a leap of faith and opened Leiper’s Creek Gallery in a vacated gas station in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Roughly 30 miles south of Nashville, Leiper’s Fork is a tiny thoroughfare that boasts an impressive array of art galleries, retail shops, The Spa at Leiper’s Fork, and a historic grocery and live music venue, Fox & Locke (formerly Puckett’s of Leiper’s Fork). You won’t find major hotels or big box stores here — Leiper’s Fork is an enclave for arts and outdoor adventure, with a culture and history beloved by locals. Lisa Fox’s vision for Leiper’s Creek Gallery has played a key role in the development of this small but mighty community.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shooting at Nashville Citgo

A Murfreesboro man has been arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide after a wreck last month killed an 11-year-old boy. Some south Nashville movers are refusing to work after supervisors told them they wouldn’t receive holiday pay for working on Juneteenth. Metro Police combatting fentanyl overdoses. Updated: moments...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Individual in distress causes concern at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Crisis Response Team assisted in diffusing an incident related to an individual at the Nashville International Airport Tuesday. BNA officials said at approximately 1:45 p.m., BNA Public Safety, and Crisis Response officers assisted a situation of an individual who was in distress. No...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen arrested for alleged carjacking in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old was arrested early Wednesday morning in a stolen vehicle he allegedly stolen from a woman on Monday morning. Police said Ja’Dyaiz Johns was arrested after he was stopped behind the wheel of the victim’s Ford Fusion in the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane around 1 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN

