Florida Police Officer Charged Using COVID Relief Money To Fix Up His Vintage Car

A Florida federal grand jury has charged a Coral Springs police officer with fraudulently applying to the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and a low-interest loan.

According to the Indictment unsealed Friday in federal district court, Jason Scott Carter, 44, of Boca Raton, submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) application and loan agreement on behalf of Jason S. Carter, Inc., a South Florida business he allegedly owned and operated.

That application falsely and fraudulently certified, among other things, that during the twelve 12 months prior to January 31, 2020, the business had gross revenues of $100,000, according to the Indictment.

In reality, the business had only minimal gross revenues during that period.

The Indictment also charges Carter with falsely and fraudulently certifying that he would use the funds only for business expenses to alleviate economic injury that the COVID-19 pandemic caused to the business.

According to the charges, Carter spent more than $21,000 of the SBA loan money at a car repair and detailing company for luxury vehicles and high-end auto parts.

The Indictment charges Carter with one count of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Carter made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart. He was released on bond, pending trial.

