ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Police Officer Charged Using COVID Relief Money To Fix Up His Vintage Car

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vx7nX_0gFiqUwg00

A Florida federal grand jury has charged a Coral Springs police officer with fraudulently applying to the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and a low-interest loan.

According to the Indictment unsealed Friday in federal district court, Jason Scott Carter, 44, of Boca Raton, submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) application and loan agreement on behalf of Jason S. Carter, Inc., a South Florida business he allegedly owned and operated.

That application falsely and fraudulently certified, among other things, that during the twelve 12 months prior to January 31, 2020, the business had gross revenues of $100,000, according to the Indictment.

In reality, the business had only minimal gross revenues during that period.

In the news: Florida Man Charged After Uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material Of 2-Year-Old To Facebook

The Indictment also charges Carter with falsely and fraudulently certifying that he would use the funds only for business expenses to alleviate economic injury that the COVID-19 pandemic caused to the business.

According to the charges, Carter spent more than $21,000 of the SBA loan money at a car repair and detailing company for luxury vehicles and high-end auto parts.

The Indictment charges Carter with one count of wire fraud.  If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Carter made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart.  He was released on bond, pending trial.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 5

Related
hivplusmag.com

Florida Man Indicted for Running $230 Million HIV Medication Ring

A man in Florida faces up to 100 years in prison for allegedly distributing over $230 million worth of adulterated and misbranded HIV medication to unsuspecting pharmacies across the country. Last Friday the Department of Justice announced in a press release the indictment of Lazaro Hernandez, 51, of Miami, claiming...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Child Molestation#Police#Law Enforcement#Sba#Eidl
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Thieves spend hours rummaging through Broward home

WEST PARK, Fla. – A West Park man’s sense of security has been shaken after a pair of thieves spent hours rummaging through his home, making off with a hefty haul. Surveillance video shows a man casing out Clarence White’s home, located at Southwest 26th Street and 42nd Avenue. Then, he invites a friend to join in.
WEST PARK, FL
cw34.com

Video shows police officer punching agitated store customer

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating one of their own after an incident at a Walgreens, last month. The May 3 incident was caught on a police body-worn camera. The video shows Artie Edwards, 34, inside the Walgreens at 2501 Broadway. Edwards was having words...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward police agencies dole out 500+ citations in less than two weeks of railroad crossing enforcement

A line of cars crept over warning paint and across railroad tracks, then pulled up to a red light at Hillsboro Boulevard and Dixie Highway on Thursday morning. The drivers stuck in the middle of the traffic sat still on the tracks. They had no escape if a train came barreling down. “Look at that, it’s like follow the leader,” said sergeant Allen Adkins of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Security guard is charged in deadly shooting at Publix

A security guard on Saturday turned himself in to face a manslaughter charge, accused of shooting a man at Publix, Hollywood police say. Andre Grey is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, a second-degree felony, in the June 10 shooting at 1740 Polk Street, near Young Circle. He’s cooperating with investigators, according to Hollywood Police. He was being held at the Broward County Jail on ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida man drowns in pond while trying to save pet parrot

A 40-year-old man is dead after wading into a retention pond Sunday to retrieve his pet parrot. According to Davie Police Sergeant Kelvin Urbaez, Dimitrios Alexiou was out for a morning walk with his dog and pet parrot when the parrot flew into an apartment complex’s retention pond. When it appeared the bird was in distress, the man waded in after it and drowned, a witness told police. The ...
DAVIE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy