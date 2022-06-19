Florida Man Charged After Uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material Of 2-Year-Old To Facebook

An investigation led to the arrest Thursday of a 34-year-old Florida man on multiple child pornography charges.

Detectives began a criminal investigation, in Naples, after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of possible child sexual abuse material to a Facebook account in Collier County.

The suspect was identified as Travis Boles, 34, of Naples.

The CCSO investigation revealed Boles uploaded multiple child pornography videos to his Facebook account and transmitted some of the videos to another Facebook user.

The videos show victims who appear to range in age from 2 to 10 engaging in sexual activity with adults and other children.

“Cases like this expose the ugliness of some people in our community,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “This individual was looking at images of toddlers being sexually abused. I couldn’t be more proud of our detectives who have dedicated their lives to investigating these types of crimes to the fullest extent so that offenders are held accountable.

Detectives confronted Boles with the evidence on Thursday and took him into custody on seven felonies.

Boles is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of promoting child pornography, and one count of transmission of child pornography.

