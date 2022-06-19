ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolores County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dolores, Montrose, San Miguel by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Plata, Montezuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: La Plata; Montezuma The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Montezuma County in southwestern Colorado West central La Plata County in southwestern Colorado * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 149 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Cortez, or 32 miles northeast of Shiprock, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mancos and Mesa Verde Natl Park. This includes U.S. Highway 160 in Colorado between mile markers 46 and 62. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

More monsoon showers and thunder on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Summer Solstice happened early Tuesday morning at 3:13 AM MDT. The solstice marks the beginning of summer, but what exactly is it? If you follow the sun daily throughout the year, you’ll notice that it drifts northward and then southward and then northward again. The solstice is the sun’s northernmost post before it turns around and starts to drift toward the south again. Today is also the day with the longest daylight of the year with 14 hours and 58 minutes at Grand Junction. Days will gradually grow shorter now as the sun drifts southward. It will turn around and head north again at the Winter Solstice in December.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Omega Block pattern continues but changes on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Flash Flood Watch has been reissued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, and Rio Blanco counties until 9 pm tonight. We will continue to feel the impacts of this system across the Western Slope throughout the remainder of the day. Our jet stream pattern is similar to yesterday in that it is in an Omega Block Pattern. This jet stream layout gets its name because it resembles the Greek letter, Omega. The setup transitions to what is occurring across the Western Slope, scattered showers and some thunderstorms. We still have monsoon moisture across the Western Slope from the south. Areas in the high elevations and high country can expect to have more of this system and scattered showers throughout the day. In some instances, some areas can receive pockets of heavier precipitation, and this is where the possibility of some flooding could occur. More specifically, Glenwood Canyon and the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar is the most significant area of interest with the possibility of flash flooding. In the lower valleys, this will be a hit or miss today. Some places will remain dry and cloudy and feel breezy winds, while others can receive a pop-up shower.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
durangodowntown.com

MONSOON Season starts early this year! Rain is here!!

Monsoon season started Friday night which is early for SW Colorado. The Durango Area is expected to receive more than an inch of rain over the weekend. When planning to visit or recreate in the Southwestern United States in the summertime, it’s important to be aware of the afternoon thunderstorms typical of “Monsoon Season“. This time of year should be associated with afternoon rainstorms and lightning, so be prepared and plan accordingly.
DURANGO, CO
1230 ESPN

What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

One of the most popular places people go to cool off in Grand Junction is River Park at Las Colonias and improvements at the park are continuing. It's hard to believe this is the third season for River Park at Las Colonias. Somehow, it still seems brand new, and that might be because we haven't seen the fully finished product just yet. When it's all said and done, the park is going to look fantastic.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9News

Everything you need to know about Country Jam this weekend

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!. Country Jam weekend is finally here. Now in its 30th year, County Jam is known as one of the top country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the biggest country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.
MACK, CO
CBS Denver

Montrose’s Jared Newman Sent To Prison, Ordered To Repay $880,000 Stolen From Gov’t To Support ‘Lavish’ Lifestyle

DENVER (CBS4) — A 44-year-old Montrose man, Jared Newman, must repay nearly $880,000 that was fraudulently funneled from the government agency which employed him as a warehouse clerk, a federal judged ordered earlier this month. Newman is responsible for the entire amount received by he, a co-worker and friends and family members who established shell companies and fraudulently invoiced Newman’s employer, Western Area Power Administration (WAPA). Newman directly received “kickbacks” totaling $652,292, according to the facts of the plea agreement in the case. The Denver federal judge also sentenced Newman to 55 months in prison. “Newman used most of the funds to support his...
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Witness recounts moments after shots fired near popular restaurant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Multiple shots were fired near a popular restaurant in downtown Grand Junction, and one woman who witnessed the incident is sharing her account of what happened. Madeline Goss and her group of friends were sitting on the patio at Ciara’s Cantina early Sunday morning when...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of firing multiple shots into the ground near a popular restaurant in downtown Grand Junction. 28-year-old Richard Farmer was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center last night, after witnesses said he fired several...

