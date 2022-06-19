ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montezuma County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montezuma by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 13:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

More monsoon showers and thunder on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Summer Solstice happened early Tuesday morning at 3:13 AM MDT. The solstice marks the beginning of summer, but what exactly is it? If you follow the sun daily throughout the year, you’ll notice that it drifts northward and then southward and then northward again. The solstice is the sun’s northernmost post before it turns around and starts to drift toward the south again. Today is also the day with the longest daylight of the year with 14 hours and 58 minutes at Grand Junction. Days will gradually grow shorter now as the sun drifts southward. It will turn around and head north again at the Winter Solstice in December.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash closes NM 371 near Farmington

Highway 371 south of Farmington was shut down on Tuesday after a fatal crash. It happened around 8 a.m. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management says the crash involved a propane truck and the highway was expected to be shut down for some time while crews cleaned it up.
FARMINGTON, NM
durangodowntown.com

Will San Juan Basin Public Health Cease to Exist?

The local health district that serves Archuleta and La Plata counties may become another casualty of the pandemic after withering intense criticism and scrutiny over its efforts to control the spread of the COVID virus. You’re watching the local news network brought to you by Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings and Pop’s Truck and RV Center. I’m Hannah Robertson. Citing long-standing differences in the way that Archuleta and La Plata counties view the regulatory role of public health. The San Juan Basin Public Health Board of Directors last spring, recommended that the two counties dissolve the district, and each form their own health agencies. But La Plata County officials say they have at least three months of research to conduct before it acts on the recommendations. And in Archuleta County, commissioners there haven’t indicated which direction they may take. In a report to both counties, the district health board said that lack of support for its directions and programs, and public scrutiny of its functions have demoralized staff, and undermined public confidence in the health agency. And unless the two counties undertake efforts to repair relationships, and protect the safety of staff and board members at all times, the counties should vote to dissolve the district.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

Durango railroad voted Best Train Ride

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango and Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad was voted Best Train Ride by USA Today for the second year in a row. The list was compiled by a panel of travel experts and voted on by the public. The website highlights the railroad’s history and impressive scenery. The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, […]
DURANGO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortez, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Montezuma, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
County
Montezuma County, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy