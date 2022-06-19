ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Judge: Va. facility can sell some dogs, must stop breeding

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is allowing a company that runs a central Virginia research dog-breeding facility to resume selling some dogs for biomedical research purposes, but he ordered Envigo RMS to cease breeding new puppies.

U.S. District Judge Norman Moon’s decision comes as the facility’s owners prepare to shutter it permanently, WRIC-TV reported. Last month, federal officials accused the Cumberland County facility of a series of animal-welfare violations and seized nearly 150 beagles.

Envigo will only be allowed to transfer the beagles to clients who signed contracts for the dogs before May 21, when the court issued a temporary restraining order against the company due to serious violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

Indianapolis-based Envigo breeds beagles for medical research at the facility, which has drawn concerns from animal rights groups, members of Congress and Virginia lawmakers.

“There is good reason to think that the public interest would be better served by allowing Defendant to fulfill its contracts,” Moon wrote.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals opposed the decision allowing Envigo to sell some of the dogs. Prosecutors sought to have the company barred from making sales, aiming to have hoping to push the company to put the animals up for adoption.

Prosecutors and Envigo have until Wednesday to decide how to transfer all 3,000 dogs from the facility.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Man who illegally imported/exported live scorpions sentenced

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who illegally imported and exported hundreds of live scorpions was sentenced in federal court for violating the Lacey Act. Darren Drake 39, was sentenced Wednesday to two years’ federal probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine payable to the Lacey Act Reward Fund, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write. The federal lawsuit contends Missouri’s limits on voter assistance violate federal voting...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Cumberland County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
The Associated Press

Alaska elections office says Eastman eligible to run

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Division of Elections has determined that Republican state Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla is eligible to run for reelection. Eastman’s candidacy faced challenges over his affiliation with the far-right Oath Keepers group. Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in a written response...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Welfare#Congress#Defendant
The Associated Press

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

Gross withdrawal scrambles Alaska US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A top Alaska elections official said Tuesday that the fifth-place finisher in the special primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat will not advance to an August special election following the withdrawal of independent Al Gross, who was in third place. Gail Fenumiai, director of...
The Associated Press

Gary resident 2nd in Indiana confirmed with monkeypox

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary resident has been confirmed as the second person in Indiana diagnosed with monkeypox. The patient has been isolated and health officials have contacted others who have had close contact with the patient, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland H. Walker told reporters Tuesday. The...
GARY, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

953K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy