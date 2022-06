The Hawkeye Wave has grown into the best tradition in all of college football. This offseason, Iowa reached out to the fans to vote on what song should be played moving forward. The resounding decision: have the kids within the hospital decide. After all, this is about them. The wave is to show their fight, show the support the entire world has for them, and give them those special moments. That is exactly what is happening. The kids will choose the song played during the Hawkeye Wave each home game. We asked. You answered. "𝗟𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲." That's exactly what we'll do!...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO