Bryan Danielson was not medically cleared to compete as of last Wednesday according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”. The Blackpool Combat Club member has not competed since the Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW’s Double Or Nothing, despite the fact it was originally reported he would only be out of action for one to two weeks. That has not been the case, but recent weeks have seen teases for a potential match between Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO