Colorado Couple Allegedly Held at Gunpoint by Man in Disguise in Attempted Kidnapping on Hiking Trail

Facing yet another excessive force lawsuit, the Loveland Police Department has once again hired an independent firm to investigate allegations of police misconduct. The Coloradoan reporst this time, the investigation centers on the arrest of a 14-year-old and her father in June of 2020. The father claims he was pushed, and officers used a stun gun on him while he tried to put his dogs in the house while his daughter was arrested in in an alleged domestic violence assault. The girl was accused of slapping her boyfriend in a grocery story though he’s allegedly not pressing charges. He added police also choked and kicked the family’s dog. The same firm, Jensen Hughes, was hired by Loveland police to investigate the excessive force arrest of Karen Garner, an elderly woman with dementia. The city settled a civil lawsuit with Garner for $3 million, and the former office in the case, Austin Hopp, was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with the assault. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO