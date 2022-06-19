ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colorado Couple Allegedly Held at Gunpoint by Man in Disguise in Attempted Kidnapping on Hiking Trail

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Colorado couple hiking a trail in the Jefferson County area was allegedly held at gunpoint by a man in disguise in an attempted kidnapping this week. Per a report from the Denver Post, the hikers were confronted on the trail by a man they later realized they knew, since identified...

rgross1967 Gross
3d ago

73 and STILL unable to handle the responsibly mature decent behavior. Just another of our many emotionally retard citizens terrorizing the community.

