UPDATE: 6/22/22 11:59 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Because of an outpouring of tips from the community, the suspect of two bank robberies that occurred Tuesday afternoon has been identified. The suspect, 27-year-old Tanner Cram, has yet to be found, according to Salt Lake City Police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call […]

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO