COLUMBUS – A 40-year-old woman was recovering from her injuries after police say she was shot during a road rage incident on a downtown Columbus interstate Monday night. A passenger in the woman’s vehicle who was not injured told officers that a four-door car was driving recklessly while it was behind their vehicle in the area of I-670 and Neil Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. when the driver of the car stuck a gun out of the window and fired at their vehicle, striking it once in the rear, Felony Assault Unit Det. David Younker said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO