Geraldine “Gerri” Bueng

Arlene Kirschenman, 89, Valley City, ND passed away at her home in The Legacy Place on June 19, 2022. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the ND Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, ND. The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Barbara Jean Henke, 71, West Fargo, North Dakota formerly Valley City, North Dakota passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 25 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be 6-7 pm Friday at the church with a prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday one hour before the service at the church.
NOME, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Nome School House received the Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Historic Preservation Certificate and Medal on Thursday, June 16th. Sandy Sidler is the North Dakota State Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She said the certificate and medal recognize outstanding...
MANDAN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown’s Post 14 Eagles went on the road Tuesday night and grinded out a pair of victories over Mandan in “AA” Legion baseball. GAME ONE: JAMESTOWN 2, MANDAN 1 (8 innings) A passed ball and fielding error in the top of the...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attached is the information on the basketball camp starting on Monday for kids going into grades 7-12.. It’s not too late to register. This camp is a fundraiser for the boys basketball team. High School Basketball Camp – 7th -12th. June 20th...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com ) – The Valley City Post 60 Royals hosted the Fargo Post 2 Jets in a double header on Tuesday at Charlie Brown Field. Valley City sweeping the double header, taking game 1 by a score of 9-5, and winning the second game 12-0. Game 1: Valley City 9 Fargo 5.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Dr. James S. Walker, the tenth president of the University of Jamestown, died last month. He was 88. Walker and his wife, Nadine, came to then Jamestown College in 1983. He began work during at a time when the college was facing serious financial challenges. His work paid off, and the college’s enrollment doubled before his retirement in 1993.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Another Rally in the Valley has pasted and thanks to all of the people who attended this years event. The attendance was fantastic for this fun event. One of those events was the 2022 Duckin Down the Sheyenne River. Below are this years winners. Congratulations to...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s Auxiliary is celebrating summer with a new event. The Book, Bake & Craft Sale is set for Thursday, June 23rd from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the first event onsite at Jamestown Regional Medical Center since the pandemic. Since it is an on-site event, masks are required.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School Advance Theatre presents their production of the musical “Matilda” on June 30th & July 1st at the Jamestown High School. “Matilda the Musical” is based on the 1988 children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It was...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Thanks to all of you who invested some time in making your properties look nice for the weekend. I saw people mowing lawns, trimming grass and weeds enhancing Valley City’s beauty. Great job everybody. Kudos go out to all who facilitated a wonderful...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Summer Nights on Central Committee is excited to announce the partnership between Valley City State University (VCSU) and Summer Nights on Central to bring you the first ever Summer Vikes on Central on September 8th. Committee members Reah Tykwinski, Kara Anderson and Trinity...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will be visiting all 53 counties in the state this year.. Wrigley said, “we will be talking with North Dakotans from every corner of the state and all places in between. I’m looking forward to the journey.”
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City welcomed Mayville to town on Monday on a day that started out hot and humid. However, the forecast wouldn’t stay like that all game as a thunderstorm passed through Valley City and would cut the game short after just 5 1/3 innings, giving Mayville the 4-0 win.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown native Jeff Baenen has created the Jeffrey Baenen Broadcast Scholarship at his alma mater, Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated in 1976. The scholarships will go to fulltime students at MSUM majoring in Broadcast Journalism, with preference for incoming freshman or transfer students...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City State University is excited to partner with Summer Nights on Central to host the first annual Summer Vikes on Central event on September 8 featuring live music by Slamabama. This event will welcome incoming and current VCSU students to Valley City and introduce them to local businesses and community members in a fun and relaxing atmosphere.
HARWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A fire Friday morning at one of southeastern North Dakota’s oldest churches is being investigated as “suspicious,” authorities said. The blaze at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church near Harwood was reported about 8 a.m. by a passing motorist who saw smoke coming out of the windows.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 season continues with a familiar name on Wednesday, June 22 at 7:15 pm. “Kroshus & Krew” from Wahpeton will be returning to the City Park Bandshell. Each year “Kroshus & Krew” performs a popular blend of tunes from the 40’s...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A girl riding a bicycle struck a road maintenance roller machine north of Jefferson elementary school in Valley City on Tuesday, June 21st. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said the girl, under the age of 12, suffer serious but non-life threatening injuries in the accident...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As of June 15th, Jamestown Kindergarten enrollment has “leveled out” according to Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech. At this time, enrollment numbers by buildings include:. Gussner-33 Lincoln-31 Roosevelt-26 Washington-12 Louis L’Amour-11 Dr. Lech also shared the latest on their facility projects. He started...
