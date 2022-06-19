Geraldine “Gerri” Bueng

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Dr. James S. Walker, the tenth president of the University of Jamestown, died last month. He was 88. Walker and his wife, Nadine, came to then Jamestown College in 1983. He began work during at a time when the college was facing serious financial challenges. His work paid off, and the college’s enrollment doubled before his retirement in 1993.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO