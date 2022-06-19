ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sports stars spread the love on Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqFbQ_0gFinpp600
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 19.

Father’s Day

[xdelx]

[xdelx]

[xdelx]

Football

Liverpool got their man.

CR7 kept in great shape.

Crouchie was on stage.

Dan James popped the question.

[xdelx]

Cricket

Mark Butcher enjoyed Holland.

Pat Cummins’ son was on dog-walking duties.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr had a score to settle.

Jake Paul made a promise.

Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori was loving it.

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki shared some good news.

Formula One

Young Lando.

newschain

Cox Plate defence likely to be major aim for State Of Rest

Joseph O’Brien’s State of Rest is likely to sign off his career with a defence of his Cox Plate title in October. The four-year-old landed his fourth Group One prize last week when winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting, securing an all-the-way one-length victory under Shane Crosse at 5-1.
ANIMALS
newschain

Jamie Overton to make England debut in third Test against New Zealand

Jamie Overton will make his England debut in the Headingley Test against New Zealand after edging out twin brother Craig as a replacement for the injured James Anderson. Record wicket-taker Anderson, 39, has been withdrawn after experiencing pain in his ankle following back-to-back appearances at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, the only change to the home XI.
WORLD
newschain

Johnson and Starmer clash over biggest rail strikes in a generation

Boris Johnson was accused of failing to lift a finger to prevent the rail strikes which have caused travel chaos. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had refused to meet the unions representing rail workers ahead of this week’s industrial action.
WORLD
newschain

Functioning Stormont is best way to help business in Northern Ireland, MPs hear

Getting the Stormont assembly up and running is the best way to help businesses in Northern Ireland, a senior Conservative has said. The comments came in a session of questions to the Northern Ireland Office in the House of Commons, where the Secretary of State said “there are a lot of challenges for businesses” and called on MPs to support Government Bills intended to tackle the issues.
WORLD
