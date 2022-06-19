ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Man killed in Etowah County crash

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZN9f_0gFinmQ900

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was killed in a wreck two miles north of Atalla Saturday afternoon.

2 injured, including a teenager in Birmingham shooting

Timothy Mims, 25, of Collinsville, was killed when his motorcycle left the road and hit a cable barrier around 4:31 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 181 mile marker in Etowah County.

Mims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



