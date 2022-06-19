Man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was killed in a wreck two miles north of Atalla Saturday afternoon.

Timothy Mims, 25, of Collinsville, was killed when his motorcycle left the road and hit a cable barrier around 4:31 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 181 mile marker in Etowah County.

Mims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

