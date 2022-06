YORK, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Margaret “Peg” (Pickett) Dephtereos, 95, died on Monday, June 6, surrounded by her six beloved children. She was born July 11, 1926, in Frankfort, New York, to Heenan and Ella (Whalen) Pickett. She graduated from Ilion High School and attended SUNY Cortland before going to work for the New York Telephone Company. Her work brought her to Watertown, where she met her husband, Joseph Dephtereos at the Crystal Restaurant. They married in October 1953 and shared over 68 years together, raising six kids and making sure to always kiss goodnight.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO