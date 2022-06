Netflix is giving us a summer to remember. Thrilling television shows and films will be available to watch on the streaming giant in July 2022. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will kick off the month with two episodes that are a total of around 4 hours long. That, as well as classic films like Mean Girls and GoodFellas, should keep people busy through the 4th of July Weekend. Later in the month, the highly-anticipated fourth season of Virgin River comes out. Plus, new shows like Uncoupled starring Neil Patrick Harris and movies like The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Persuasion with Dakota Johnson will debut over the course of the month. Take a look at the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2022:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO