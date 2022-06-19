ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Teen arrested in fatal shooting near Columbus community center

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vu0uY_0gFinTbE00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a Columbus community center last week.

The teen has been arrested on accusations of murder and felonious assault in the fatal shooting of Atayia Nichols , 24, and the shooting of an 18-year-old woman, Columbus police said Sunday.

Police responded to the Glenwood Community Center on the 1800 block of Fairmont Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a shooting.

Crime Stoppers focus on fatal January shooting in west Columbus

At the scene, police said two victims were found in the parking lot while a third was found a short distance away.

In addition to Nichols and the 18-year-old, police said a 15-year-old boy was injured in the shooting. Police have not said if the boy injured in the shooting is the same one who has been arrested.

Police said witnesses at the scene told them there was a fight before the shooting.

Nichols was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center at 5:54 p.m.

NBC4 is not releasing the identity of the suspect due to him being a minor.

The suspect was taken to the Franklin County Court of Domestic Relations pending arraignment.

At the time of the shooting, the Glenwood Community Center was being used as one of the city’s cooling centers during last week’s heat wave.

Police credited “community partners” for helping solve the case.

Nichols’ death is the 59th homicide investigated in the city of Columbus in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 6

reddhead
2d ago

the 15 yr old needs to be tried as an adult, teenagers have been committing the most crimes lately. they need to be held accountable for their actions, and not a slap on the wrist either, b they want to make grown-up decisions that they need to be getting grown-up punishment

Reply
5
Doing me
3d ago

15 the boy was thinking about killing until the community steps up says that the parents are to be charged with these cases you should not ask for help from the community. stop asking for help and more money for a new community center. Stop blaming whites, Mexicans blame the people who raised these kids and place them into jail with them. It would stop. obviously this kid had no parents who cared

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old hospitalized after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.   Just after 4 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Crestwood Avenue on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male inside an apartment suffering from a single […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD provides update on Glenwood Community Center fatal shooting

WARNING: Some might find the photos and video shown graphic and disturbing. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police shared new video and details of the encounter that led to a fatal shooting at a community center a week ago. Avent’tay Soloman, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Atayia Nichols, 24, at Glenwood Community Center on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in north Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being stabbed Tuesday night in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the stabbing happened at approximately 8:54 p.m. on the unit block of West Husdson Street. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. They were initially in critical condition, but have been upgraded to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Felonious Assault#Grant Medical Center#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Fight leads to shooting near Hilltop gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop area Tuesday morning.   Officers were called to a gas station in the 2800 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1:30 a.m., on the report of a shooting.   Police say there was a fight in the parking lot of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for three wanted Columbus felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding three Columbus felons wanted for various crimes for this week’s “Wanted Wednesday.” The first felon is Jeremy Morris who is wanted out of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Columbus, and Clermont County for robbery, felonious assault, domestic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking to improve community outreach with new team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been two years since protests about policing and racial injustice broke out across the country, including in central Ohio. On Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police unveiled a closer look at one of the department’s new efforts in response to those protests: a “dialogue team.” “What we want citizens to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

March brings attention to violence against Columbus’ children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds of Columbus community members gathered Tuesday with loud calls for safe streets as part of a peace rally held on the city’s east side. Organizers want the violence to stop, especially violence involving children. Advocates pushed for parents to get more involved in their children’s lives and be more accountable […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Teen arrested in fatal shooting

COLUMBUS – A 15-year-old is under arrest for a double shooting outside a West Side recreation center last week that left one woman dead and another injured. The boy has been charged with murder and felonious assault in the shooting outside the Glenwood Community Center last Wednesday and was taken to the Franklin County Court of Domestic Relations pending arraignment, according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police homicide unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Uber driver shot while picking up passengers in Washington Court House

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Law enforcement in multiple counties are leading a joint investigation into the shooting of an Uber driver. The details are messy and convoluted, but Fayette County Sheriff Vernon P. Stanforth said that nurses from Mount Carmel Grove City called them and said that a Westerville man had come into their emergency room with a gunshot and said he was shot in Fayette County but drove himself to the hospital.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy