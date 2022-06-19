ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

2 people fatally shot on train station platform in Oxnard

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bkhV_0gFinGN100

Alex Biston's weather forecast (June 19) 03:03

Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for fatally shooting two people who were seated on a bench on a train station platform in Oxnard.

Officers responded to the Oxnard Transportation Center around 6:30 a.m. following a report of two people bleeding and unresponsive.

When they arrived on scene, officers located the victims who had both been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were described as a 34-year-old woman and 66-year-old man. Their names have been withheld pending notification of loved ones.

Anyone with any information was encouraged to call Det. Kaya Boysan at (805) 385-7645. Police also said that, as with other homicides in the city of Oxnard, a reward of $25,000 would be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man, woman found fatally shot at Oxnard train station identified

OXNARD, Calif. - The two victims found dead at a train station in Oxnard over the weekend have been identified. According to authorities, 34-year-old Nicole Albillar and 57-year-old William Tenner, both of Oxnard, were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Oxnard Transportation Center in the early morning hours of June 19. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
OXNARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police seek public's help identifying hit-and-run suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run motorist who injured another driver in the east Hollywood area late last year. Police released video of the incident, which was reported on Dec. 23, 2021, at around 11 a.m., near Santa Monica Boulevard and Heliotrope Drive, according to authorities. "The driver of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck became involved in a traffic collision with a 2007 Honda Accord when negotiating a U-turn," police said in a statement. The Honda driver suffered minor injuries.The driver of the Ford pickup was described as late 50s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds, with black hair. The extended cab pickup truck was white with blue colored racing stripes.A reward of up to $5,000 is available from the city of LA for information that helps solve the crime.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Train Station#Violent Crime
westobserver.com

2 people fatally shot at Oxnard transportation center

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning that left a 34-year-old woman and 55-year-old man dead at the Oxnard transportation center. Police were called to the transit center at 201 E. 4th St. at 6:30 a.m. following reports of two people who were unresponsive and...
OXNARD, CA
KEYT

Police report increase in theft of Chevrolet and GMC trucks

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department said it has seen an increase in the theft of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size trucks since January. So far this year, there have been 25 Chevrolet Silverado trucks and six GMC Sierra trucks reported stolen. The Oxnard Police Department said...
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

LAPD investigating robbery in Winnetka

Authorities were investigating a robbery that took place in Winnetka early Tuesday morning. The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. on Stagg Lane, where the victim was approached by a pair of suspects who forcibly took both property and money before fleeing from the area on foot.One of the two suspects held the victim at gunpoint as the robbery occurred. Los Angeles Police Department investigators have detailed that both suspects are allegedly Black males, one of which was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and the other was wearing dark pants. The victim was not injured in the incident. Investigators were unsure if the robbery was a follow-home. 
WINNETKA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Man bludgeoned to death in Whittier, person of interest detained

WHITTIER, Calif. - A 50-year-old Hispanic man was fatally bludgeoned Sunday in Whittier in a possible gang-related attack and a person of interest has been detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive was reported around 5:30 a.m, Deputy Tracy Koerner...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

LA District Attorney Gascón to hold press conference on shooting of El Monte police officers

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon where he plans to address mounting information and facts surrounding a shooting which left two El Monte Police officers dead a week ago. The conference will be held at the Los Angeles Hall of Justice at 3 p.m. Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were both fatally shot on June 14 as they investigated reports of a stabbing at the Siesta Inn. As they approached one of the motel's rooms, they were met with gunfire from the suspect identified as Justin Flores.After exiting the room, Flores was...
EL MONTE, CA
foxla.com

Boyfriend identified as suspect in double homicide of girlfriend, another man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Simi Valley police, Ventura County firefighters race to free baby girl accidentally locked in car

A scary situation in the parking lot of Trader Joe's in Simi Valley was a timely reminder to be careful not to leave children or pets in cars during hot summer days.Simi Valley police say a Trader Joe's employee called them Monday to help a frantic mother whose vehicle auto-locked with her young daughter inside. Police officers and Ventura County firefighters rushed to the parking lot, and it became an informal race to see who could get the door open first."It was firefighters on one side and police on the other as each team attempted to pop their door locks...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

One killed after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy