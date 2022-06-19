ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Fullmetal Alchemist Honors Father's Day with a Truly Unsettling Message

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather's Day is here, and that means plenty of families are taking time to celebrate the special day. However, the holiday is not one everybody can celebrate. There are plenty of reasons to avoid Father's Day, and anime fans know one girl who should definitely ignore the whole thing. Fullmetal Alchemist...

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

ComicBook

Berserk Artist Breaks Down How They Will Continue The Series

Berserk has become one of the most beloved stories amongst the anime community and with good reason, as the dark story revolving around Guts and his fellow soldiers resonated amongst readers of the manga and viewers of the anime. Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, the series is set to continue under the watchful eye of creators Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, with one of the artists of the latter explaining how the series is set to continue into the future.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Teases Why All For One's Quirks Are Fighting Back

My Hero Academia is currently in the throes of its Final Arc, with Deku and his friends laying everything on the line in an effort to save Hero Society from the forces of All For One and his scores of super-powered criminals. With each of the heroes having a unique challenge for them to face, it seems that the latest chapter of the manga has given the crime fighters a major ace up their sleeves as it seems as though All For One is having some trouble with his powers at present.
COMICS
ComicBook

Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Yusuke's Cool Side

Yu Yu Hakusho is currently celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime's debut, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why the series is still one of the biggest action hits ever with a cool take on Yusuke Urameshi! Yoshihiro Togashi is currently working on his return with his current manga series, Hunter x Hunter, but the series creator first really got a hold with fans with the release of Yu Yu Hakusho. Not only was it a memorable manga, but the anime adaptation remains one of the most popular and highly regarded action franchises of all time even after all these years have gone by.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Breaks Down New Movie's Place In Manga's Canon

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters across Japan, and the producer behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero cleared up questions about how the movie fits into the canon from the manga releases! When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was first announced, it was revealed that Akira Toriyama actually began work on the newest movie shortly before Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit theaters. With the manga going far beyond the events of the anime as well, fans have begun to wonder where exactly the project fits into the movie's timeline. Now the producer behind the film has explained things just a bit more.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viz
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Blade 4: Wesley Snipes Wrote Two Scripts for Potential Sequel

Over the span of six years, the Blade trilogy grossed New Line Cinema just over $400 million at the global box office. Considering the films were some of the first modern R-rated comic book adaptations in a time where superhero flicks were few and far between, that's quite a sizable haul. So much so, Blade star Wesley Snipes thought at the time there would be an opportunity to continue the franchise even outside the trilogy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gossip Girl Season 2 Teaser Confirms Original Cast Member's Return

HBO Max's Gossip Girl is finally about to be back for a second season — and it looks like the show is bringing an original cast member along with it. On Wednesday, the show's official social media accounts debuted a first-look teaser for Season 2, which culminates in the reveal that Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) will be coming back for the new season. The teaser was posted with the ominous caption: "It only takes one spark to start a fire... and I have a feeling that this city is about to burn." Showrunner Joshua Safran confirmed the news in a tweet, stating that "The cat has escaped the bag — thank Jesus!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Westworld Star Tessa Thompson Reveals How She and Evan Rachel Wood Play the Same Character

Westworld will return with its fourth season this weekend, and viewers will surely be curious to see what unexpected elements are in store for its new episodes. One of the biggest twists of Season 3 was Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) taking over the identity of a host version of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), something that significantly changed the trajectory of both characters going forward. While it's unclear exactly how that will unfold in Season 4, the idea of both Thompson and Wood portraying versions of Dolores was apparently a unique creative experience.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Highlights Levi's Best Final Season Look

Levi of the Scout Regiment has certainly earned his place as one of the most popular characters on the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan, so it's no surprise to see that the Captain of the Survey Corps continues to receive new cosplay. Now, in honor of one of the most disturbing moments of the final season, one cosplayer has shared a new take on Levi that focuses on his unfortunate encounter with a clown of the nation of Marley.
COMICS
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Waiting for Superman", the fifteenth and final episode of Superman & Lois' second season. The episode is expected to bring the conflict against Bizarro World and Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) to a head, which has put the series' ensemble of characters through the proverbial wringer this season. With the penultimate episode teasing the main Earth merging with the Bizarro World, it looks like things will be emotional for the show's ensemble — and will also bring John Diggle (David Ramsey) into the fold, hot off of his surprising Green Lantern-related twist in a recent episode of The Flash.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Calls Deadpool Test Footage Leaker an "Absolute Bastard"

It's no secret that when Ryan Reynolds was introduced as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2008, the hope was that the character could get his own adventure at some point in the future, though the film's underwhelming performance with critics and audiences prevented that project from gaining momentum. Ultimately, it would be test footage Reynolds developed for a possible spinoff that gained traction on the internet and led towards 2016's Deadpool, with Reynolds joking about the person who leaked the footage being an "absolute bastard." A third Deadpool film is said to be moving forward at 20th Century Studios.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Umbrella Academy Creator Details Collaboration With Elliot Page for Viktor's Transition Storyline

Potential spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season three follow! After actor Elliot Page announced that they were trans and publicly transition it wasn't long before Netflix confirmed that their character on The Umbrella Academy would also undergo the same process, becoming Viktor Hargreeves in the new batch of episodes. Page announced their transition in December of 2020, before production began on the show's third season, and speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, series creator Steve Blackman opened up about the process of collaborating with Elliot to make the change on the screen for their character as well.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Canary's Jurnee Smollett Reveals Wild Advice Samuel L. Jackson Gave Her for DC Role

A number of number of long-awaited DC movies and television shows are making progress, giving some iconic and beloved characters within the publisher's arsenal an opportunity to get the spotlight. Among these is Black Canary, an HBO Max-exclusive solo film that would follow Dinah Lance / Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), who previously made her blockbuster debut in 2020's Birds of Prey. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smollett spoke about how playing Black Canary has been "one of the great joys" of her career — and also revealed a piece of advice that Samuel L. Jackson, who is a veteran in the superhero space from playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave her when she was initially cast.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Originally Included Gruesome Death Scene for The Wasp

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced a live-action version of the Illuminati to the masses, including returning characters from other projects such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier and Anson Mount's Black Bolt. Other new additions in the supergroup include John Krasinski as Fantastic Four patriarch Reed Richards and Hayley Atwell's live-action debut as Captain Carter. That's not to forget Lashana Lynch's arrival as Captain Marvel. At one point, the Illuminati also included The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), though that was eventually scrubbed from the script.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Clip Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Inspiring Speech to the Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to show fans what happens next with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When we last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder was at a bit of a crossroads. He gained a lot of weight after killing Thanos for the first time, and then when he goes back in time he sees his deceased mother and she gives him some advice that he takes to the heart. During the first trailer for the fourth Thor film, we see the character working out and he has officially dropped all the weight. He's chosen a life of peace until the Guardians of the Galaxy bring him back into the fight. Now, a new clip has shown Thor's speech to the Guardians before they get into a huge battle on a strange planet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene Featuring Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa Released

Long live Pizza Poppa! When it was announced that iconic director Sam Raimi, who is best known for helming the Evil Dead films and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, would be taking over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were eager to see Bruce Campbell pop up in the film. The actor is longtime friends with the director, and it's usually a guarantee that he'll make a cameo in Raimi's films. In the new Marvel movie, the actor played Pizza Poppa, a man selling pizza balls on the sidewalk in an alternate universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will soon be released on Blu-ray, but it's also available to buy on other digital platforms. In honor of its latest release, Marvel and Fandango are celebrating with a Pizza Poppa deleted scene.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Debuts Gas' Surprising Final Form

Dragon Ball Super is getting closer and closer to the final moments of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has made things a lot more complicated with Gas' final form. With Goku and Vegeta restoring themselves to their full strength, they have kicked off the rematch against Gas. But the Heeter continues to be much stronger as he learns and adjusts to all of the new abilities granted by the Dragon Ball wish. Much like Granolah before, he's only getting more powerful. But that also seems to be at a cost.
COMICS
ComicBook

Berserk Cosplay Focuses on Casca For Series Comeback

Berserk is back, with two new chapters arriving within the pages of Young Animal that continue the story of Guts and the remnants of the Band of the Hawk. While many fans are celebrating Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga bringing back the story of Berserk following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to share cosplay that brings an older version of Casca back into the limelight before the Eclipse did some serious damage to her mind.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Updates MCU Timeline to Fit in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and It Might Surprise You

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+, and since the masses can see it at home, Marvel Studios has updated its official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline to include the film. However, a lot of Marvel fans may be surprised by exactly where Doctor Strange 2 sits in the MCU Timeline! As you can see below, the "Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order" section of Disney+ lists Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as taking place after Shang-Chi and Eternals and before Hawkeye. Even though it isn't listed on Disney+, we also know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is an immediate predecessor to Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES

