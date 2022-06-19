Fullmetal Alchemist Honors Father's Day with a Truly Unsettling Message

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to show fans what happens next with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When we last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder was at a bit of a crossroads. He gained a lot of weight after killing Thanos for the first time, and then when he goes back in time he sees his deceased mother and she gives him some advice that he takes to the heart. During the first trailer for the fourth Thor film, we see the character working out and he has officially dropped all the weight. He's chosen a life of peace until the Guardians of the Galaxy bring him back into the fight. Now, a new clip has shown Thor's speech to the Guardians before they get into a huge battle on a strange planet.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO