Fullmetal Alchemist Honors Father's Day with a Truly Unsettling Message

Long live Pizza Poppa! When it was announced that iconic director Sam Raimi, who is best known for helming the Evil Dead films and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, would be taking over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were eager to see Bruce Campbell pop up in the film. The actor is longtime friends with the director, and it's usually a guarantee that he'll make a cameo in Raimi's films. In the new Marvel movie, the actor played Pizza Poppa, a man selling pizza balls on the sidewalk in an alternate universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will soon be released on Blu-ray, but it's also available to buy on other digital platforms. In honor of its latest release, Marvel and Fandango are celebrating with a Pizza Poppa deleted scene.
