Man arrested in Nevada County for firearm-involved road rage

Nevada City, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Grass Valley officers arrested a man after he allegedly brandished a firearm at other motorists along State Route 20 near Casci Road on Friday afternoon.

Officers arrested David Lawrence Andersen, 59, after he entered the Nevada City/Grass Valley area and officers conducted a search of his vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of a loaded handgun along with another firearm, according to CHP.

Andersen was booked into the Nevada County Jail and the driver of the vehicle was detained and released, according to CHP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.