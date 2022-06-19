ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An inside look at Russell Wilson’s private QB coach joining him in Denver

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
Ciara isn’t the only one moving with Russell Wilson to Denver .

Jake Heaps, a Washington native who played quarterback at three FBS schools and hosted a midday radio program in Seattle, is following Wilson to Denver to continue working as the Pro Bowler’s private quarterback trainer. Wilson, whose wife Ciara is a singer, was traded from the rebuilding Seahawks to the championship-or-bust Broncos in March.

“We’ve been doing stuff in the offseason and all that, but with him moving to Denver — for me, my home base was Seattle, so everything was just kind of worked out and it was nice and in sync,” Heaps told USA TODAY Sports . “But I think to do what we want to accomplish and for Russell, what he wants to accomplish in his career over the next 10 years here in Denver, there’s a lot of things we wanted to do not only for him and his career but for the Denver community from a training aspect and all that.

Russell Wilson pictured with Jake Heaps, his former teammate.
“It’s a big change for me personally, but I’m excited to jump two feet in and to work with him super closely and do whatever I can to be at his best. That’s what it’s really about.”

Wilson and Heaps have worked together for the last five years since they first met as Seahawks teammates in 2016. Heaps was on the Seahawks roster during that offseason and moved to the practice squad for part of that fall.

“He wants to be great,” Heaps said. “He already is great, but what he wants to accomplish over the second half of his career, he wants it to be special and I think he has the ability to do that in Denver.

“This organization has been fantastic from Day One with him, and the guys have been fantastic. Obviously, this is the honeymoon phase and everything is great, everything’s special, but I truly believe that they’ve got what it takes to really make some noise and accomplish the goals that they all have.”

Jake Heaps pictured as the quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes
Wilson moved his annual passing academy to Denver, and it has drawn more than 500 campers, according to the report. Heaps, who is part of the camp, explained the origin of their relationship.

“He saw how hard I worked. I tried to beat him to the facility every day, and we grew a bond through that,” Heaps said. “I got a random phone call from (Wilson) asking to fly out and come train him at UCLA and said sure. We’ve been together ever since. It’s been really cool to have that friendship and to have that trust that he has in me and have honest conversations and to evaluate his game and do whatever I can to help him be better.”

