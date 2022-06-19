ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

‘Bloody’ pro-choice activists carry baby dolls outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Pro-choice activists protested outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house over the weekend, donning fake-blood-stained clothes and holding baby dolls.

The protesters marched to the judge’s Falls Church, Va., home Saturday and held signs including one with a coat hanger on it that said, “Not going back.”

The youth activists, part of a group called Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, tied their hands together with tape and held the plastic baby dolls.

“This is what Amy’s America looks like,” one protester Ariana, 15, said in a video the group posted. “Children will be forced to give birth to children. Women will be silenced. Women will be invalidated. Women will be told they are less than.

“And that is not OK. We cannot let that happen. … You can’t let this future happen to us. It’s not fair.”

Pro-choice activists protested outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's house.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Abortion-rights activists with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights hold baby dolls at the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on June 18, 2022 in Falls Church, Virginia.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The group, which pushes slogans including “forced motherhood = female enslavement,” called the protest the “Women Are Not Incubators Youth Procession.”

The group said it isn’t working to “change the minds of women-hating fascists” but rather is “calling on the pro-choice majority” in the US to stop the Supreme Court from overturning the abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade.

We aren't incubators! Youth procession delivered baby dolls to Amy Coney Barrett. We aren’t protesting to change the minds of women-hating fascists.We're calling on the pro-choice majority, on YOU, to get in the streets to STOP #SCOTUS from overturning Roe https://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr pic.twitter.com/nkHT7iamHO

— Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 18, 2022

The Supreme Court is set to announce whether it will overturn the landmark abortion case as soon as this week.

A majority of Americans believes it’s wrong to protest outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, according to a Fox News poll. The group includes a majority of Republicans, while 58% of Democrats say they see nothing wrong with the demonstrations.

Overall, 37% believe the protests are appropriate.

Abortion-rights activists march near the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on June 18, 2022.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The poll came following the news that an armed California man was arrested at the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

CNET

Women Aren't the Only People Affected by Roe v. Wade

With the fate of Roe v. Wade still up in the air, the constitutional right to an abortion is at risk, and you don't have to search far to learn how the potential policy changes would impact women. The end of Roe would have a ripple effect on health care at large, even beyond abortion access.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-abortion group’s model bill will criminalise websites, hotlines and any American who ‘aids or abets’ a termination

A sweeping proposal from the National Right to Life Committee – the nation’s largest anti-abortion group – intends to serve as model legislation for states to adopt as the US Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could upend abortion protections across the country.The proposed legislation would not only criminalise abortion providers but people who help connect patients to care over the phone or on the internet, websites that offer abortion aid, or abortion fund groups that help pay for patients’ travel costs and hotel stays.National Right to Life suggests charging people or groups that “aid and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Protesters with fake blood, baby dolls and shackles picket Supreme Court justice’s home

Pro-choice activists protested outside Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Virginia home on Saturday ahead of the apex court’s decision on a landmark case constitutionally protecting a woman’s right to safe abortion.The activists, part of a group called Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, donned clothes soaked in fake blood, held baby dolls and carried signs with slogans such as “Abortion on demand and without apology”.One of the participants, protesting with her hands tied together and holding a doll, said: “This is what a lot of women are going through. People are actually dying and bleeding out because they can’t...
VIRGINIA STATE
