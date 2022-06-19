ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Rep. Adam Schiff says ‘possibility’ Jan. 6 panel will subpoena Mike Pence

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

​Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said it is a “possibility” that the panel will subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence.

“We’re not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses who have not yet testified,” Schiff said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“We would still, I think, like to have several high-profile people come before our committee. But, at the moment, I can’t disclose what private conversations may or may not be going on with respect to certain individuals. But there are still key people we have not interviewed that we would like to,” the California Democrat said.

“So, Mike Pence is a possibility still?” host Dana Bash asked.

“Certainly a possibility. We’re not excluding anyone or anything at this point,” Schiff responded.​

At the panel’s third hearing last Thursday, testimony detailed how ​former President Donald Trump pressured Pence to reject Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote in favor of President Biden on Jan. 6. ​

But Pence refused because he did not have the constitutional authority to do so.

Witnesses also recounted how Trump called his former No. 2 a “wimp” and the “p-word” in a “pretty heated” phone call earlier that morning, and later posted a tweet as the mob stormed the Capitol saying Pence “doesn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country.”

Schiff also said the committee wants to hear from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas , the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about texts she sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other Trump supporters after the 2020 election.

“We want to know what she knows, what her involvement was in this plot to overturn the election,” Schiff said on CNN.

“She has said that she is willing to come in and testify voluntarily. We’re glad to hear that. … And so we have a range of questions to ask her,” he said. “Obviously, I think the committee will be interested, among other things, whether this was discussed with Justice Thomas, given that he was ruling on cases impacting whether we would get some of this information.”​

In an interview last week, Thomas said she looks forward to speaking to the panel.​​

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” s​he said.​

In a text to Meadows on Nov. 10, 2020, Thomas urged him: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!” according to the Washington Post .

“You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History​,” she said. ​

Schiff wouldn’t say whether he agrees with some of his Democratic colleagues, who are calling for Clarence Thomas to resign or be impeached.

​”​I think that, at a minimum, it suggests — and I think we know enough to say this already — that Justice Thomas, to avoid even the appearance of impropriety, should have nothing to do with any cases relating to Jan​. 6, particularly regarding our investigation, because we want our justices to uphold a standard that goes beyond what’s lawful or unlawful to avoid even the appearance of a conflict or impropriety​,” Schiff said. ​

