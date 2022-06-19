ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson Murray throws putter, snaps club over knee in US Open meltdown

By Casey Musarra
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Grayson Murray paid tribute to dads everywhere with the way he treated his clubs in the final round of the U.S. Open.

Murray entered Sunday’s Father’s Day action at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., at 8-over, but it was all downhill from there.

On the seventh hole, Murray struggled to get on the fairway. Finally, putting for double bogey, he just missed the cup, and after tapping it in for a triple bogey, he launched his putter into the fescue.

Later on the 10th hole after shooting a 42 on the front nine, the 28-year-old Murray wasn’t happy after hitting his second shot into the deep rough. He snapped his club over his knee in frustration.

Grayson Murray is not happy with his golf clubs. pic.twitter.com/ZTvjcOuzbn

— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 19, 2022

Murray finished the tournament at 18-over after shooting a 10-over 80 in the last round.

