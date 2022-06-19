ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, KY

Taylor County drowning victim identified

By Matthew Duckworth
 3 days ago

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Taylor County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who drowned earlier this week on Wilson Creek Road.

The initial investigation indicates that 37-year-old Jimmy Tungate of Campbellsville got out of a boat occupied by two other males and began swimming back to shore to get his phone.

The boat was about 100 yards from shore.

Tungate was swimming back to the boat when he disappeared under the water. Divers were able to recover his body and bring him to shore.

Taylor County Emergency Services is now asking everyone to wear a life jacket, know their limits, and be cautious of access locations around pools and water edges.

Tungate’s death marks the second drowning in Taylor County in three days.

