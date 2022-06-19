ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon mothers send kids' shoes to lawmakers, asking for gun reform

By Frances Lin
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a...

ktvl.com

Comments / 33

Rick Flinders
3d ago

Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people including 19 children with fertilizer and diesel fuel. IT’S NOT ABOUT GUNS! Look at yourself in the mirror and ask “where do I place God in my life and the lives of my children? do I support the paganism that is casting a dark spirit over our nation?”

Reply(5)
20
Brought it!
3d ago

Guns have been here for ever.. Its mental issues that are the problem. To mamy participation awards and safe spacers here.. ESPECIALLY in Oregon. They all feel entitled and goodness knows everyone here is offended when the wind blows. Let alone making them accountable so they take responsibility for their mental health challenged children that they coddled. That happens when tree hugging is their extra curricular activity

Reply(4)
12
Nonyo Business
3d ago

Protect your children like you do money! Armed protection at schools now!!! Because when seconds count police are only minutes away!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
opb.org

Oregon caregiving stories: How those caring for loved ones at home are coping

Whether you’re caring for aging parents or disabled children, taking care of family members at home can be extremely challenging. Family caregivers work long hours, often unpaid. We will hear from a woman who cares for a disabled family member with developmental disabilities, an adult child caring for an aging parent and a caregiver fighting for change at the Oregon Legislature. We’ll also meet people whose work it is to help these caregivers navigate the system and to get support.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon man sentenced for illegally importing and exporting live scorpions

MEDFORD, Ore. - A Eugene man that used to live in Southern Oregon was sentenced in federal court today for violating the Lacey Act by illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions. Darren Dennis Drake, 39, was sentenced to two years' federal probation, 250 hours of community service, and...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
philomathnews.com

Counties in Oregon with the most pre-war homes

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a good...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#School Shooting#Shoes#Lawmakers#Ar 15s
kptv.com

Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon business groups are suing the state over its new rules designed to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke. Three groups - Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest & Industries Council - filed an injunction earlier this month hoping to stop the state from enforcing the rules. They argue several provisions are too vague to be fairly enforced and that the state’s workplace safety agency overstepped its authority.
OREGON STATE
Next City

In One Oregon City, the Disability Community Is Ensuring They Aren’t Left Out of Disaster Planning

Keizer, Oregon-based 17-year-old Riley Hurt has been involved in disability advocacy for as long as she can remember. Now, combining her expertise and lived experience, Hurt is spearheading a new core advisory group for Marion County. The group will connect the local disability community with emergency management professionals to improve outcomes for disabled folks affected by disasters.
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
philomathnews.com

For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state – the last slaves in the newly reunited U.S. – were free.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Get gun-control measure on the ballot

As pediatricians in leadership roles at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Dr. Hoffman and Dr. Braner live their passion for taking care of children, including preventing kids from being injured or killed by guns. In their June 12 op-ed (“Opinion: Protect Oregon’s children and change our deadly status quo on guns,” they advocate for change because the status quo is not OK. As evidenced by the support of Lift Every Voice Oregon’s campaign to move Initiative Petition 17 to Oregon’s November ballot, voters across our state are also not OK with the status quo of our gun laws.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Oregon, Washington recommend COVID shots for children 6 months and up

SALEM, Ore. — An independent group of scientists representing Oregon, Washington, and other western states has signed off on the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed its review of safety and efficacy...
OREGON STATE
kpug1170.com

New ammo magazine law set to take effect in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A new ammunition law will be taking effect in Washington state next month. Starting July 1st, the sale, import, manufacture, or distribution of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds will be banned. The only magazines allowed for sale and import will be those with a...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy