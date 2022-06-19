ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado man dies after rollover crash in central Kansas on Saturday morning

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

A Colorado man is dead after a wreck Saturday morning in Ellsworth County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show .

The crash happened around 10:17 a.m. on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 213.8, about 5 miles west Kansas Highway 14. Terry Ross, 64, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was driving a 2003 Chevy Tahoe. He was hauling a U-haul trailer that was carrying a Harley Davidson motorcycle, the report said.

The report says Ross entered the eastbound median on Interstate 70 and over corrected into the south ditch. The trailer detached from the the Tahoe and they both rolled. Ross was thrown out of the Tahoe; the Harley Davidson motorcycle was thrown off the trailer.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene. The report indicates no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

