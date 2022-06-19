ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CO Lawmakers Should Confess ‘Mortal Sin’ for Pro-Choice Vote or Stop Taking Communion, Say Bishops

By Brittney Becerra
coloradotimesrecorder.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of this year’s passage of the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA), which enshrines the right to an abortion in Colorado law, Colorado’s Catholic bishops released a letter asking lawmakers who voted “yes” on RHEA to refrain from receiving Communion until they confess their mortal...

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Comments / 47

IndyColo
2d ago

Time for Churches and other Religious Organizations to PAY TAXES. Separation of Church and State!!

Reply(21)
20
Nuff Said
2d ago

Hmmm, seems like political lobbying by the church. Time to pull that tax exemption status!

Reply(3)
17
