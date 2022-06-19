ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Juneteenth celebrations across Washington state highlight culture, unity

 3 days ago

Along with the celebrations in Spokane on Saturday, the...

thereflector.com

I-5 bridge project has Washington lawmakers feeling left out

The project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River is set to hit a milestone next month with endorsements from key stakeholder groups, though legislators on the Washington side aren’t sure their priorities are being addressed in the project’s current form. During a meeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
Toni Koraza

What will Washington State look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Washington State may be affected by consistent sea-level rise in the next few decades. The city of Seattle sits comfortably above sea level by 53 meters. But the Washington coast could see an additional six inches of sea level rising by 2050. By 2100, Washington State could experience around athree-foot rise. This rise could wreak havoc on the coastal cities along the Pacific ocean.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

60K green crabs captured in Washington waters so far in 2022 ... that's a lot

State wildlife officials say more than 60,000 European green crabs have been captured in Washington state waters so far in 2022. That is far more than what they captured and killed by this time last year. The green crab is a small, but voracious predator that can quickly damage native...
thurstontalk.com

People in Public Service: Clark V. Savidge, Longtime Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands

October 13, 1926 was a long-awaited day. A large crowd gathered to watch the capstone being placed atop the Washington State’s capitol dome’s 47-foot-tall lantern. Celebrating the achievement, the capitol commission and guests gathered for a photo atop the dome during the event. Prominent in the photo was Public Lands Commissioner Clark Savidge, one of the biggest supporters of the project and an important state leader.
OLYMPIA, WA
KGMI

New ammunition law set to take effect in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A new ammunition law will be taking effect in Washington state next month. Starting July 1st, the sale, import, manufacture, or distribution of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds will be banned. The only magazines allowed for sale and import will be those with a...
MyNorthwest

Washington state celebrates Juneteenth for the first time

In honor of Washington celebrating Juneteenth for the first time as an official state holiday, Governor Jay Inslee called for change at a ceremonial declaration on Thursday. At the Blacks United in Leadership and Development Juneteenth Celebration, Inslee said the holiday is one where the sunshine of justice and anti-racism can be celebrated.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Leader of Effort to Create new State out of Part of Oregon now Supporting Effort to Move Idaho/Oregon Border

OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Astonishing 10,000% increase in catalytic converter theft due to WA Democrat’s law

Catalytic converter theft is up an astonishing 10,000% in Washington state since 2019. You can place the blame almost entirely on a Democrat-passed bill. The theft of catalytic converters — a device that lessens the toxic pollution caused by car exhaust emission — is relatively quick and easy. Thieves slide under a vehicle, use a battery-powered saw to cut through the exhaust system, and escape. The metals in the equipment can bring in up to $300 when sold to scrap yards.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington hunts, kills two members of Togo wolf pack

(The Center Square) – Northeastern Washington officials reacted to the news that state officials had followed through with lethal removal of two wolves from the Togo Pack by giving rare praise. “They cowboyed up and did what they said they would do,” said Jeff Flood, wildlife conflict specialist for...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA

