Juneteenth celebrations across Washington state highlight culture, unity

How much do you love your country? A lot? Well, it turns out you're not alone as Washington State was ranked one of the most patriotic states in the entire United States of America. These stats came from Wallethub from 13 patriotic factors including military engagement, civic engagement and more.
The project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River is set to hit a milestone next month with endorsements from key stakeholder groups, though legislators on the Washington side aren’t sure their priorities are being addressed in the project’s current form. During a meeting...
Backers of former President Trump are making election integrity a campaign issue across the United States. But the issue has not dominated the race for Washington’s secretary of state — the state’s top election official. Nonetheless, mistrust in voting systems is an issue this year in some local races.
Washington State may be affected by consistent sea-level rise in the next few decades. The city of Seattle sits comfortably above sea level by 53 meters. But the Washington coast could see an additional six inches of sea level rising by 2050. By 2100, Washington State could experience around athree-foot rise. This rise could wreak havoc on the coastal cities along the Pacific ocean.
State wildlife officials say more than 60,000 European green crabs have been captured in Washington state waters so far in 2022. That is far more than what they captured and killed by this time last year. The green crab is a small, but voracious predator that can quickly damage native...
At one point during the pandemic, Regina Johnson posted pictures of her empty fridge and pantry to her neighborhood's Buy Nothing webpage. She said the hyperlocal social media group, one of hundreds that have popped up to exchange goods and services free of charge, swooped in and restocked her shelves.
Bipartisan criticism has been leveled by two federal officials from Washington state against failures in a Department of Veterans Affairs recordkeeping system that is blamed for harming nearly 150 military families from Spokane and the surrounding area. “I’m outraged,” Eastern Washington Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, wrote in a statement about...
SEATTLE - There was no hoopla, no protests, no arrest—just an encampment clean-up along I-5 that came and went without a hitch. However, it was the first encampment removal where the State of Washington did it all themselves, without any help from the City of Seattle. For years, Seattle...
October 13, 1926 was a long-awaited day. A large crowd gathered to watch the capstone being placed atop the Washington State’s capitol dome’s 47-foot-tall lantern. Celebrating the achievement, the capitol commission and guests gathered for a photo atop the dome during the event. Prominent in the photo was Public Lands Commissioner Clark Savidge, one of the biggest supporters of the project and an important state leader.
SPOKANE, Wash. — KHQ continues to partner with Northwest Harvest to help raise much needed funds and awareness when it comes to food insecurity. Our #FoodBucketChallenge is something anyone can become involved in. Here are some facts about hunger in our region:. 1 million Washington residents visited a food...
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A new ammunition law will be taking effect in Washington state next month. Starting July 1st, the sale, import, manufacture, or distribution of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds will be banned. The only magazines allowed for sale and import will be those with a...
In honor of Washington celebrating Juneteenth for the first time as an official state holiday, Governor Jay Inslee called for change at a ceremonial declaration on Thursday. At the Blacks United in Leadership and Development Juneteenth Celebration, Inslee said the holiday is one where the sunshine of justice and anti-racism can be celebrated.
OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
(The Center Square) – In the midst of increasing fuel costs and rising inflation, Washington state drivers can soon expect to pay higher fees as part of the 16-year, nearly $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package that passed the state Legislature this year and was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Catalytic converter theft is up an astonishing 10,000% in Washington state since 2019. You can place the blame almost entirely on a Democrat-passed bill. The theft of catalytic converters — a device that lessens the toxic pollution caused by car exhaust emission — is relatively quick and easy. Thieves slide under a vehicle, use a battery-powered saw to cut through the exhaust system, and escape. The metals in the equipment can bring in up to $300 when sold to scrap yards.
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Starting July 1, the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds will be banned in Washington state. Importing, manufacturing and distributing them will be outlawed, too. The only magazines allowed for sale and importing will be those with a maximum capacity of 10...
SPOKANE - Avista Utilities filed its first Clean Energy Implementation Plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission in October 2021. Earlier this month, the plan was approved by the WUTC. Avista was the first utility to file a plan in the State of Washington and the first investor-owned utility to reach approval.
(The Center Square) – Northeastern Washington officials reacted to the news that state officials had followed through with lethal removal of two wolves from the Togo Pack by giving rare praise. “They cowboyed up and did what they said they would do,” said Jeff Flood, wildlife conflict specialist for...
Comments / 0