Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: NBA Champion Labels Upcoming Kobe Documentary 'Must-See TV'

By Staff Writer
AllLakers
 3 days ago

19-year NBA veteran Jason Terry, who was a Lakers villain from time to time, can't wait for the Kobe Bryant documentary.

Ever since The Last Dance came out in spring of 2020, Lakers fans have been hoping for a Kobe Bryant documentary of similar depth and quality. One is apparently in the works, but finding any details on the series, which is reportedly will stream on Netflix later this year, is a challenge.

Scoop B of Bally Sports asked 19-year NBA veteran Jason Terry what he knew about the Kobe documentary in a recent interview. The Jet, who played plenty of games against Kobe, said it's something that everyone needs to watch.

"You know, I don't know too much about it, but what I do know, is that it's going to be must-see TV. It's going to be one to watch. It's going to be a tear-jerker. If you know Kobe the way I did, and if you competed against him or if you came across him in any walk of life, you understand that this man was God's gift. He was heaven sent."

Terry was quick to point out that although he was ruthless on the court, Kobe was an incredible father off of it.

"He was a fierce competitor on the court, but he was a passionate family man that really cared about women's basketball and growing the game and paying it forward."

Finding any information on the series is a challenge, but according to Netflixjunkie.com , the first episode of the series is supposed to come out this August.

Whenever it comes out, it will be required watching for any and all Lakers fans.

AllLakers

