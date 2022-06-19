Kinzinger says 'there is violence in the future' after receiving mailed threat to 'execute' him, his wife, and 5-month-old baby

Rep. Adam Kinzinger as the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing on Thursday. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he received a mailed threat to "execute" him and his family.

Kinzinger said there would be "violence in the future" unless politicians started telling the truth.

He's one of two Republicans on the committee holding public hearings on its January 6 investigation.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger warned of "violence in the future" after he said he received a mailed threat against him and his family.

Kinzinger made the comments Sunday on "This Week" on ABC News while discussing his work on the committee investigating January 6, 2021. His position as one of only two Republicans on the committee has subjected him to threats, he said.

"This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house. We got it a couple of days ago, and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child. We've never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area," Kinzinger, who represents Illinois' 16th Congressional District, said.

He added that he's not worried about his personal safety but concerned about his family.

"I don't worry — but now that I have a wife and kids, of course, it's a little different," Kinzinger said. "There's violence in the future, I'm going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently."

A spokesperson for Kinzinger said his office had reported the threat and was "taking extra precautions for the Congressman's family."

As the House select committee continued to hold public hearings about its investigation into the Capitol siege, a new Ipsos/ABC News poll of Americans found that a majority of its respondents said former President Donald Trump should be criminally charged for his role in the Capitol riot.

During his interview on ABC news, Kinzinger said the Republican party had "utterly failed the American people at truth," adding that Trump "knew what he was doing" ahead of the Capitol siege, Insider's Pocharapon Neammanee reported .

"I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did, seditious conspiracy, being involved in these, you know, kind of different segments of pressuring the DOJ, vice president, etc.," Kinzinger said. "Unfortunately, my party has utterly failed the American people at truth."