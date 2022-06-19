When Jan. 6 hearings are on, Trump fans turn Fox off
Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings...www.cnn.com
Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings...www.cnn.com
Ignorance at its best. Truth hurts when your in denial. I’m sure they have to peak here and there or read about it on their phones later or just to read comments.
ofcourse they dont wanna see the truth. when u live in delusion and worship a child like trump .. u have to ignore the truth..
The GOP deathcult is the party of ostriches - they can't handle the truth so they bury their heads. Go ahead and ignore the facts - the rest of us will clean up your bad decisiins, just like we always do.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 73