CNN’s Van Jones said Democrats are looking closely at President Biden’s advanced age and admitted Tuesday he gets "nervous" over some of the president's verbal stumbles. CNN’s Erin Burnett cited a recent New York Times report that noted former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod is among an increasing number of Democrats who believe Biden could be too old to seek reelection in 2024. Biden, already the oldest president to ever hold office, turns 80 in November and would be 86 years old at the end of a second term.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO