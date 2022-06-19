ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Local Special Olympians celebrate their victories

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Special Olympics athletes celebrated their wins Saturday at McDonald’s in Rio Rancho. Five teams of four people competed in track and field, bowling, unified golf, and swimming in Orlando.

Team New Mexico racking up medals at Special Olympic Games

The team’s 25-meter swim relay won bronze and Erin Stalf on the team took home gold for the 100-meter freestyle. The group was also honored at the Duke City Gladiators game Saturday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

