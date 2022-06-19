Local Special Olympians celebrate their victories

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Special Olympics athletes celebrated their wins Saturday at McDonald’s in Rio Rancho. Five teams of four people competed in track and field, bowling, unified golf, and swimming in Orlando.

The team’s 25-meter swim relay won bronze and Erin Stalf on the team took home gold for the 100-meter freestyle. The group was also honored at the Duke City Gladiators game Saturday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

