It’s been a tough couple of years for the LGBTQ+ youth that come by Juneau’s Zach Gordon Youth Center. “We have seen just significant struggles with mental health, like kids that are struggling to stay in school, they’re struggling to maintain relationships and take care of themselves,” said Ty Shae, a youth program coordinator for the Zach. “And I think kids are just living through some really dark stuff… And they’re really doing their best, but like, it’s rough out there.”

JUNEAU, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO