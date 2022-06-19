Tractor-trailer crash in Fredericksburg causing 9-mile backup on I-95 North
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the backup in the area has cleared.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash near the William Street exit on Interstate 95 North is causing a backup of over nine miles.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the Cowan Boulevard overpass and is causing a backup of over nine miles.Variable speed limits to begin on I-95 North from Caroline County to Fredericksburg
The right lane and right shoulder are closed in the northbound direction, drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.
For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511virginia.org .
