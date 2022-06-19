ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

Kansas woman’s body found after fatal ATV crash

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The body of 21-year-old Carley Bullard was found Sunday after going missing in the early hours of Saturday, June 18.

Carley Bullard (Courtesy: Megan Keazer)
According to Butler County authorities, Bullard was involved in an ATV crash around 3:25 a.m. along the Walnut River, about 1.5 miles south of Augusta.

After the crash, Bullard could not be located. Family and friends then searched the area and found her.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

