Kansas woman’s body found after fatal ATV crash
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The body of 21-year-old Carley Bullard was found Sunday after going missing in the early hours of Saturday, June 18.
According to Butler County authorities, Bullard was involved in an ATV crash around 3:25 a.m. along the Walnut River, about 1.5 miles south of Augusta.
After the crash, Bullard could not be located. Family and friends then searched the area and found her.
