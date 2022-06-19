This shape-shifting kick scooter transforms into electric bicycle and vice versa

With a visualization that has a cartoon head barfing out rainbows when you play music, Hultén’s Doodlestation is a wonderfully absurd synthesizer made for the modern age. If you haven’t treated yourself to any of Love Hultén’s work, it’s definitely a ‘do no miss’ from us. The Sweden-based audiovisual artist and woodworking aficionado makes some incredibly eclectic synths and modular electronic instruments (even including one made from plastic dentures) using his unmatchable imagination along with synth-building and electrical skills. The Doodlestation is no different from his past creations in that regard, but purely on its own, it’s a rather fun instrument to play. For the most part Hultén combines existing instruments with custom enclosures and graphics, and the Doodlestation does it too. When you play a key or a set of keys together, a custom MIDI visualizer pops up on the screen in the form of a Nyan Cat-ish cartoon boy that barfs out rainbows. The rainbows, cleverly enough, take the shape of the waveform the synth is playing, going between sine, square, sawtooth, or triangle.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO